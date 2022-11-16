Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Suns? Update on 4x Champion Suiting Up Against Devin Booker and Co Post Career-First Ejection

Currently, at the most crucial juncture of his career, Klay Thompson is facing the ultimate litmus test as he looks to get back to his old self after back-to-back catastrophic injuries. While this may sound surprising since the Warriors guard is coming off winning his fourth championship, the 6ft 6″ guard’s numbers have witnessed a steady decline.

With the Warriors having a rocky start, there have been doubts looming over Klay’s prime being over, something Hall of Famer and TNT Charles Barkley reinstated as well. Nevertheless, the five-time All-Star remains confident of returning to his old self, with it being a matter of time.

“I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form, I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say, ‘You can’t take away the hardware.”‘

Via: Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report

Coming off a comfortable win over the Spurs, the Warriors travel to Phoenix to face western-conference rivals Suns. Thus arises the question of Klay’s availability for the game.

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

As fans await to see the two western conference contenders battle it out for the second time this season, there remained uncertainty over Klay’s availability who missed the game against the Spurs. The Warriors guard is yet to be sanctioned to play back-to-back, been placed under the Right Achilles tendon management.

Unfortunately, the Warriors guard will sit this one out, according to an ESPN report. Disappointing news for Dub Nation, who longed to see Klay get his revenge on Devin Booker. During their first meeting earlier this season, things got a bit ugly between the two, resulting in Thompson earning his career-first ejection.

Klay Thompson was ejected from the game after exchanging words with Devin Booker 👀 It’s Thompson’s first career ejection. 🎥 @BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/AOzKKnBias — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) October 26, 2022

The two elite guards got a bit chirpy during the game, with Klay refusing to stop, earning himself a double technical.

“They have four rings. Repeated over and over. And they do.” Devin Booker spoke on what Klay Thompson said in a heated exchange that led to Thompson’s first-ever ejection.pic.twitter.com/trDgP5THrV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2022

Nevertheless, fans hope to see the two superstars duel, come playoff time.

