“We Claim it in the Name of Jesus”: Magic Johnson’s Wife Cookie’s Comments About Husband’s HIV Status in 2003 Drew Severe Backlash

Earvin Magic Johnson‘s announcement of HIV diagnosis and subsequent retirement stunned the NBA community in 1991. Though Johnson did play the 1992 All-Star game and was part of the Dream Team, many in the league believed that the 5x NBA champion’s days were numbered due to his illness. There was not much awareness around HIV in America at the time, therefore, Magic pretty much became a live case study for the public after his diagnosis.

Following this diagnosis, Johnson took rigorous steps to maintain a workout schedule and a carefully monitored his diet to regain good health. It was a matter of rejoicing in 2003 when doctors finally declared that there was no detectable evidence of the virus in Johnson’s system. While the physicians greatly credited the advancement of medical sciences for Johnson’s recovery, the Lakers legend’s wife Cookie Johnson ascribed her husband’s recovery to their faith in God.

The book When the Game Was Ours by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird covers this sensitive issue concerning a crucial period of the ‘Showtime’ legend’s life. In a published interview at the time, Cookie Johnson proclaimed that her husband’s recovery was a result of their family’s faith, saying, “We claim it in the name of Jesus.”

Soon after, Cookie’s comments were met with extreme backlash and criticism from HIV and AIDS activists, as well as people from the medical community. The activists argued that Magic Johnson’s virus was not cured but dormant in his body. They claimed that Cookie’s comments gave a false sense of assurance that people with dormant HIV in their bodies can eventually stop taking their medication.

Johnson later clarified that his wife’s comments were misinterpreted and twisted to form a separate narrative. The Lakers legend reassured the AIDS community that he had never stopped taking his medicines. In fact, Johnson further pointed out that his wife spoke on behalf of her faith, which she adhered to for her husband’s recovery. In a press conference following the outcry, Johnson said, “Everyone is entitled to their faith. Please respect that.”

This clarification greatly helped in calming the outcry. Today, Magic Johnson is living a happy and content life at the age of 64. Following his retirement, Johnson also engaged in a number of business ventures that expanded his net worth even further. Very recently, Johnson was declared the third NBA player to acquire the billionaire status, with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Magic Johnson’s experience with HIV made him a vocal activist for the disease

Magic Johnson indeed had a harrowing experience dealing with his HIV diagnosis in 1991. This diagnosis also gave him a much larger sensibility towards the disease being a stigma in society. Since the year of his diagnosis, Johnson founded the Magic Johnson Foundation to help combat HIV and the stigma around it. Johnson also joined the National Commission on AIDS in 1992, a committee appointed by members of the Congress and George Bush Sr.’s Administration.

Johnson continues to be a vocal HIV activist and most recently spoke about the same at the 2023 Met Gala event. He is quite amazed by the sensibility developed by the world over 32 years to speak about this disease openly. In his speech on the podium, the Lakers legend said, “We made some great strides. Now we can have dinners and talk openly about HIV and AIDS, where back then we couldn’t.”

Johnson’s efforts to impact the public perception of HIV have also earned him praise from former US President Barack Obama. In a letter to the Johnsons, the former President wrote, “Magic’s pragmatic, optimistic approach to his diagnosis ended up changing the way the world saw the disease.”