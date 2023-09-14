“Would Just Pray For Zion Williamson”: Following $107,000 ‘Accusations’ From Adult Star, Shannon Sharpe And Chris Brown Give Pelicans Star Advice

Zion Williamson found himself in quite a bit of hot water this 2023 offseason. His life off NBA hardwood took quite a turn when he announced that he will be welcoming a baby girl into the world However, almost immediately after this news dropped, he was bombarded with threats and accusations by adult film star, Moriah Mills who he had been intimate with for quite some time. Zion having relations with multiple women has led to Shannon Sharpe asking R&B legend, Chris Brown, on what his advice to the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star would be.

Mills, earlier this summer, would go off on Twitter/X to let the world know that Zion had promised her much more than he delivered in terms of their relationship. She claims he went as far as to pay her $107,000 a month to finance her living expenses and travel back and forth between cities. After Zion made it clear he was going to a father a child with girlfriend, Ahkeema, Mills said he should take a paternity test.

Zion Williamson gets advice from Shannon Sharpe and Chris Brown

Zion Williamson seems to have removed himself from this situation involving Moriah Mills as there hasn’t been a lot of chatter on the topic for close to 2 months now. However, the fact that the situation happened says quite a bit about how younger athletes with access to millions of dollars need to operate in order to not be taken advantage of by others.

Chris Brown recently appeared on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast and here he would be asked by Sharpe what his advice to Williamson would be. “I would just pray for Zion [Williamson],” said Brown.

He would then go on to admit that he himself has gotten entangled with 3 separate women all fathering 3 of his children/ while he does admit that it gets difficult, he then goes on to joke about how if anybody is going to indulge in multiple partners, they need to turn on ‘Vanish Mode’ on Instagram.

Zion Williamson has concerns beyond his romantic relationships

Zion Williamson hasn’t had a great deal of luck when it comes to being available on court for the Pelicans. He suffered a hamstring injury in the 2022-23 season, resulting in him playing just 29 games that season. In total, since joining the league 4 years ago, he’s played in just 114 games.

Aside from his lower body injuries, Zion also struggles with keeping his weight in check as he approaches the 300lb mark, which is quite a hefty weight to have for someone around 6’6. Richard Jefferson has expressed concerns over him being able to stay healthy both in terms of his weight and his diet.

“Just because I’m hurt, and I tweak this, doesn’t mean that now it’s like ‘Oh, I’m gonna gain 20 pounds and then, I gotta lose it to get myself back into shape.’ It’s like, ‘I get injured, and I tweak something, and I’m, let’s say, 300 pounds. Okay? Well, when I’m ready, when it’s time for my injury to be healed. I need to be 300 pounds. Not 315, not 308, not 312’ and that means every single thing that you do and eat go into that. That’s how you tell me how you want to be on the court,” said RJ