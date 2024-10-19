Who is Breanna Stewart’s Wife? Everything We Know About Marta Xargay

Breanna Stewart is enjoying immense success in the WNBA right now. The 30-year-old is a six-time All-Star and has been selected to an All-WNBA team 7 times.

Stewart is currently battling in the WNBA Finals, in an intense series against the Minnesota Lynx. The biggest support behind the Liberty star is her wife Marta Xargay. The two have been together since 2019 and the 33-year-old is instrumental to Stewart’s success.

Marta Xargay’s background as a basketball player

Marta Xargay was born on December 20, 1990 in Girona, Spain. She began her playing days for her hometown team Uni Girona CB’s youth team at a young age. She made it to the senior team and started playing in the Spanish second tier. She later signed for CB Avenida in Salamanca, where she won two League titles, three cups, and even won the EuroLeague.

She got her big break and played in the WNBA during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Although she played in the League at the same time as her wife, this was not where they first met. In 2017 and 2018, she opted out of playing in the WNBA to focus on her National team career. But soon after, she played in Russia, suiting up for Dynamo Kursk for a season and a half.

How Xargay met Breanna Stewart

Despite both playing in the WNBA together in 2016, Stewart and Xargay did not start dating at the time. It was only years later that their relationship kicked off when both played for Dynamo Kursk during the 2018-19 season.

Xargay had been playing on the team for a while and Stewart joined after her. Apparently, it was not love at first sight, with both women having their own separate friends within the team. The relationship only really started when the Liberty star suffered a devastating injury.

Stewart’s ACL injury started their romance

Breanna Stewart suffered a ruptured Achilles in April 2019. Although it was supposed to be a big setback, it became a time of celebration for the WNBA star. According to Stewart and Xargay, they began their relationship the day she suffered her injury. In a short film by Bleacher Report and TOGETHXR, Stewart said,

“I just remember like being in such a place where it was like, you know, something terrible happened, and then at the same time something amazing happened.”

With Stewart coming back to the States for her recovery, the duo was in a long-distance relationship. But rather than adversely affect their budding romance, they grew closer than ever and built a solid foundation for their future together.

The couple created beautiful memories together during the time Breanna was recovering. It helped their relationship flourish. In the film, Stewart said,

“Me being injured was like a blessing in disguise,” she said. “Those moments and memories were huge for kind of what helped blossom our relationship into what it is.”

On May 2nd, 2021, the then-Seattle Storm star revealed that she had popped the question and Xargay had said yes. They got married on July 6th, 2021, after a short engagement period. Thus, the two began their life together.

Xargay retires and motherhood

Shortly after getting married, Xargay announced her retirement from professional basketball. She had not played during the 2020-21 season and chose to focus on her family going forward. They had their first child, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay on August 9, 2021, via surrogacy.

On Mother’s Day in 2023, the couple revealed that they were expecting a second child. Breanna shared a picture of her holding her wife’s baby bump on Instagram. Their son Theo Josep Stewart Xargay was born on October 25th, 2023.

Although Xargay has stopped playing basketball, she enjoys supporting her superstar wife. The former Spanish basketball player is enjoying parenthood and being a supportive partner.