Stephen A. Smith Says NBA Globalization Push Is Actually About Race

There was a time when the vast majority of star players in the NBA were from the U.S., but the league has seen rapid growth and increased popularity abroad. Many players have come and stamped their authority as the best despite not hailing from America. In recent years, that number has only grown. Stephen A. Smith, however, feels that it is not a “U.S. versus the world” issue. He believes it is a race issue.

Ahead of the 2026 All-Star Game, which featured a Team USA vs. World format, Kevin Durant said that foreign players were collectively close to catching up. The likes of Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are arguably two of the best in the NBA today.

Smith agrees 100 percent, but boldly claimed that having more great white players is something the league wants because it is looking to “whiten” the sport.

In an ESPN interview, the outspoken journalist claimed, “David Stern to Adam Silver, these guys have supported these brothers, but America hasn’t always done so… if there were a bunch of Cooper Flagg running around, we wouldn’t be having this conversation…”

“I’m talking about white American born. That’s a rarity in terms of superstar status in the US for the sport of basketball,” he added.

Stephen A Smith says the NBA trying to ‘globalize’ their sport with more international players is really them just trying to ‘whitening’ it “David Stern to Adam Silver, these guys have supported these brothers, but America hasn’t always done so… if there were a bunch of… pic.twitter.com/A2sOEcH0IV — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 24, 2026

Smith added that the country, given a choice, would love replacing black players with white superstars, despite there being talents on both sides. The league simply wants players who fit their “idea” of globalization.

“KD is absolutely 1,000% right,” Smith continued. “Because if America had its druthers, it would rather not rely on the brothers. Even though you market NBA players who are brothers, it’s because you have no choice!”

The NBA is not yet devoid of local talent either, with Anthony Edwards one of the best in the game. Cade Cunningham is another name slowly rising to consistent All-Star level. What Smith feels is, they’re not supported or marketed enough. Not just the existing stars, but the up and coming ones as well.