Stephen A. Smith Says NBA Globalization Push Is Actually About Race

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

There was a time when the vast majority of star players in the NBA were from the U.S., but the league has seen rapid growth and increased popularity abroad. Many players have come and stamped their authority as the best despite not hailing from America. In recent years, that number has only grown. Stephen A. Smith, however, feels that it is not a “U.S. versus the world” issue. He believes it is a race issue.

Ahead of the 2026 All-Star Game, which featured a Team USA vs. World format, Kevin Durant said that foreign players were collectively close to catching up. The likes of Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are arguably two of the best in the NBA today.

Smith agrees 100 percent, but boldly claimed that having more great white players is something the league wants because it is looking to “whiten” the sport.

In an ESPN interview, the outspoken journalist claimed, “David Stern to Adam Silver, these guys have supported these brothers, but America hasn’t always done so… if there were a bunch of Cooper Flagg running around, we wouldn’t be having this conversation…” 

“I’m talking about white American born. That’s a rarity in terms of superstar status in the US for the sport of basketball,” he added.

Smith added that the country, given a choice, would love replacing black players with white superstars, despite there being talents on both sides. The league simply wants players who fit their “idea” of globalization.

“KD is absolutely 1,000% right,” Smith continued. “Because if America had its druthers, it would rather not rely on the brothers. Even though you market NBA players who are brothers, it’s because you have no choice!”

The NBA is not yet devoid of local talent either, with Anthony Edwards one of the best in the game. Cade Cunningham is another name slowly rising to consistent All-Star level. What Smith feels is, they’re not supported or marketed enough. Not just the existing stars, but the up and coming ones as well.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

