EA FC 24 Otavio Showdown SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

While the excitement over Thunderstruck and UCL Heroes in Ultimate Team continues, EA FC 24 has introduced the Otavio Showdown Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Here is everything you need to know about the new UT challenge and its reward.

The Showdown is a unique promo in Ultimate Team that showcases players with improved stats who will soon face off in a real-life clash. Furthermore, the match winner receives an additional +2, and a draw results in both cards receiving an additional +1 boost. Al-Nassr FC’s Otavio has been added to the Showdown series for the upcoming game against Al-Hilal.

About the Otavio Showdown Card

The Portuguese center-attacking midfielder has an 82-rated Rare Gold as his base card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It is a decent card to use during the early days of Ultimate Team. Fans might have also used it for completing SBCs. But now, players can obtain an even better version, the 86-rated Showdown.

There aren’t many unique cards from Saudi Arabia’s elite level of football. As a result, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans to include Otavio’s special card in their squads, especially those based on the Saudi Pro League. It already has improved stats, but it might get even better in the future if Al-Nassr wins the bout. Moreover, this new Otavio card can be utilized on both wings in addition to CAM.

How to obtain this Showdown card in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 didn’t complicate the process of completing this Squad Building Challenge like others. Fans only have one task to obtain this unique in-game item. It would require them to create a lineup of eleven players while following some requirements.

Otavio

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the starting eleven.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 84.

Fans might have to spend over 63,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to build the required lineup. But they can create the squad for a cheaper price by using spare and untradeable cards. If there is a shortage of cards and coins, fans can get more by participating in Ultimate Team matches.

EA FC 24 fans should complete this Otavio Showdown SBC soon, as this Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a while. Well, that’s all players currently need to know about this SBC and we wish you the best in your future EA FC matches.