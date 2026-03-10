Did Ravens Overpay for Maxx Crosby? Veteran Insider Explains

When the Baltimore Ravens reportedly sent two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, the move immediately stunned the league.

Not only was the price steep, but it also broke from Baltimore’s long-standing philosophy. In more than three decades as a franchise, the Ravens had never traded a first-round pick for a veteran player. Giving up two for Crosby signaled something different: urgency.

And according to veteran broadcaster Rich Eisen, that urgency makes perfect sense. Speaking about the trade, Eisen pointed out that Crosby’s production has come despite years of instability in Las Vegas.

“All he’s done is pour his heart and soul out on that field for an organization that’s changed coaches six times.”

The Raiders cycled through coaching staffs and quarterbacks during Crosby’s tenure, yet the defensive end remained one of the league’s most relentless pass rushers.

Eisen also suggested the relationship between Crosby and the Raiders deteriorated late last season. The team’s decision to sit him for two games — a move widely interpreted as part of a late-season tank — may have played a role.

“They tanked for a better pick, but it lost them Maxx Crosby.”

Even more ironic, the Raiders reportedly won one of those games without Crosby, meaning the move ultimately didn’t help their draft position as much as intended. For Baltimore, the logic behind the trade is straightforward: the team desperately needed pass-rush production.

The Ravens recorded just 30 sacks during the 2025 season, one of the lowest totals in the AFC. Only the New York Jets finished with fewer.

Crosby alone had 10 sacks last season, which would have accounted for roughly a third of Baltimore’s entire team total. His 14.5-sack season in 2023 would rank among the best single-season performances in Ravens franchise history.

Despite their reputation for elite defenses, the Ravens have rarely had a dominant edge rusher at Crosby’s level. The franchise’s all-time sack leader remains Terrell Suggs with 132.5 career sacks. Crosby currently sits at 69.5 career sacks, and analysts believe his relentless motor and technique should allow his production to age well.

That combination of durability, effort, and proven performance is exactly what Baltimore was willing to pay for.

Despite the hefty price tag, most analysts have supported the trade. Several outlets handed Baltimore A-level grades, noting that Crosby immediately upgrades one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. Others acknowledged the cost but still called the move understandable for a team chasing a championship.

The reality is simple: elite pass rushers rarely become available. And when they do, contenders often have to pay premium prices. Ultimately, the move reflects where Baltimore is as a franchise.

With two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson still in his prime, the Ravens are clearly operating in win-now mode. Rather than waiting for a rookie to develop, they chose the proven option.

If Crosby delivers the kind of impact he’s had throughout his career, the price of two first-round picks may quickly fade into the background.