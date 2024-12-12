“Stephen A. Smith vs Lazy-Eyed Jones”: Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Mock Kenny Smith Ahead of Free-Throw Contest

Disney’s licensing deal for ‘Inside the NBA’ doesn’t begin until next season, but it’s already paying dividends for both parties. This weekend, ESPN and TNT will continue their tradition from last year and share the airwaves during the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. Only this time, the analysts might be engaging in some competitive games themselves.

Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s leading man, challenged the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew to a free-throw contest. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley backed out, leaving Kenny Smith to face Stephen A. Historically, Kenny has been TNT’s resident sharpshooter but Shaq and Chuck are less concerned with the results this time.

Reviewing the graphics for the ‘Duel in the Dust’, Barkley joked about Smith’s expression, “What’s wrong with your eyes man?”

“Stephen A., I got your back brother. I’m betting on Stephen A. Smith,” the Chuckster added. At this point, Shaq also got distracted by Kenny’s sleepy eye in the TNT vs ESPN graphic, “You know what I call this picture?…Sleepy hairline.”

Barkley dubbed their free-throw contest as a showdown between “Stephen A. Smith versus Lazy-Eyed Jones.”

Two competitors. Five free throws. 🍿👀 The stage is set for @TheJetOnTNT & @stephenasmith to face off this Saturday in Vegas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HzhgrxH1Uw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 12, 2024

The inaugural in-season tournament brought the networking juggernauts together for the first time in 2023. Before they return to Las Vegas this weekend, the Inside Guys struggled to decide who would take on SAS in the free-throw contest.

Of course, ‘The Jet’, a two-time NBA champion and sharpshooter, was the premier proposition. But Kenny Smith considered himself to be “too good” to against the 57-year-old ESPN host. He did suggest a handicap to even out the odds, recommending that it would be a fairer game if he shot with his left hand.

Shaq was in no mood to revisit his free throws, while Barkley and Johnson remained tight-lipped on their participation. It might be a game-time decision after all, as we’ll have to wait till Saturday to find out which of the TNT analysts faces off against Stephen A. at the charity stripe.

O’Neal did however have a different proposition for the NBA Cup weekend. He challenged ESPN’s former basketball players to a four-on-four matchup, calling out names like Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes, and Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins too, wants to be involved in the competition but he was not too enthusiastic about playing a full-court game. Instead, he proposed a three-point shooting challenge between himself and Charles Barkley.

“My playing days are over, and I’ve changed my life. But I’m never backing down from a competition…What I will challenge Charles Barkley to is a three-point shootout,” the 2008 NBA champion added.

While none of these events are locked into the calendar yet, fans will certainly be disappointed if this competitive spirit between the networks isn’t programmed into the weekend at Las Vegas. Expect more updates as the NBA Cup’s Semi-Finals approach on Saturday night.