“Hell Nah It Ain’t Real!”: Charles Barkley Shocks Shaquille O’Neal And NBA on TNT By Revealing His Instagram Account

The latest episode of Inside the NBA had some entertaining segments during tonight’s national broadcast. Apart from Shaquille O’Neal bringing his daughter Me’arah over to the set, another shocking revelation was made while on air. Charles Barkley had the entire panel shaken when the Hall of Famer revealed he was finally on social media, leaving Shaquille O’Neal and the rest in shambles.

Charles Barkley may be living in the 21st century but the 6’6 forward has always been an old school at heart from the very beginning. The Philadelphia 76ers legend is one of the few players who has still not allowed 2K Sports rights to use his persona in the popular video game.

On tonight’s episode, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith went on to ask Barkley if he was indeed on social media. That is when Sir Charles revealed that he was giving it a shot, starting off with making an account on Instagram.

However, one thing that Shaquille O’Neal was sure about was the fact that Charles Barkley would never go on to join social media platforms, as he had been saying for the past decade or so. The crew took a few minutes to explain what ‘sliding into DM’s’ means to Barkley, who was starting to get the hang of how social media works and asked his fellow co-hosts to teach him the ways.

Shaq threw a curveball at Chuck when he asked him how one adds a post to their story. That is when Barkley revealed that he had other people add posts for him since he was still learning the ways, leaving Shaq in a state of shock.

“You got somebody to post for you? Hell nah, it ain’t real. Don’t follow him, it ain’t real.”

Charles Barkley got a crucial piece of advice from his panel when it came to liking other posts on Instagram and how others could see what he had liked. This led others to warn Charles to tread lightly and carefully.

Shaquille O’Neal’s claim that the account was not real may have been him trying to conclude that Charles Barkley had someone else run the account entirely. Many celebrities and popular figures usually have their PR team handle their social media.

The PR team studies and analyzes what’s trending, what the next big thing on social media will be, and so forth, to increase their online fan following and generate more revenue in return. However, Barkley did reveal that he was still learning the ways and was trying to get a hang of things, which was the reason why he had someone else post for him.

But coming back to Shaquille O’Neal’s accusation, by the looks of it, Charles Barkley’s Instagram account is the real deal. He has been following his co-workers and some other pages. Plus NBA on TNT’s official IG account has been following him and the posts that he has been uploading are a clear indication that it is indeed Charles Barkley.

Sir Charles had Shaquille O’Neal stunned

Charles Barkley caught his panel of co-hosts off-guard due to his aversion to social media in the past couple of years. Barkley has always been an adversary of social media, calling most of its users losers in a short interview.

“I think social media is just for losers to feel like they’re important. They get to voice their opinion on every single thing in the world. There’s probably some good qualities to it but the problem is, we made it where every loser out there gets to voice their opinion on every subject in the world and everybody’s opinion doesn’t matter, unfortunately.”

That wasn’t all as Charles Barkley once went on to give fans and viewers one of the best rants on Twitter trolls while on an episode, live on national television.

Now that Charles Barkley is part of the herd as well, it would be a hilarious interaction between him and those so-called trolls as they may go on to call out the Round Mound of Rebound on social media and the interaction that follows will definitely have the Inside panel laughing on the floor.