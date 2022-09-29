WATCH: Magic Johnson Consoles and Motivates a 7-year-old HIV Positive Kid Who is Heartbroken by Her Situation

HIV/AIDS was looked at as a death sentence for years before Magic Johnson had it and became the biggest brand ambassador in the fight against it.

Back in the late 70s and early 80s, when it first broke out in the United States, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) was considered as big a threat to human life.

The virus typically led to AIDS, and after destroying the immunity of the infected person it eventually to death.

It was an epidemic because of the lack of studies on it which later proved it to be a disease that could not be transmitted without getting sexually involved with an infected person or through the transmission of blood through any other way.

Also read: “LeBron James Passing up Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Same Season is Insane”: NBA Twitter is Excited For Lakers Superstar’s 2022-23

According to CDC, by 1991 just in the US, HIV/AIDS was among the top 5 causes of death in the past decade. 31,196 people, who were 1/3rd of the people infected with HIV, succumbed to death in that period.

With Los Angeles Lakers superstar Magic Johnson‘s announcement about his infection with the same, the whole country was in more shock and turmoil. Not only old and young ones, but the kids growing up with it were terrified as well.

Magic Johnson shared motivation even with small kids infected with HIV/AIDS

The kids in that period and their parents were so terrified of letting their children play with other children and go to school that they kept them at home without having any concerns about their feelings.

And the kids infected with HIV were hit most severely, both physically and mentally. They had to grow up without any friends while trying to prove that weren’t a threat to the society that was keeping a safe distance from them.

As soon as Magic tested positive for the virus, he soon announced his retirement on live television while talking about his test report with a smile. His confidence in defeating the disease which was incurable at the time was simply unbelievable.

He even came to this Nickelodeon AIDS special in 1992 to educate America’s youth. His connection with this adorable 7-year -old girl was the most heart-touching part of the show.

That girl, Hydeia Broadbent (now 38), much like Magic, fought the virus with all her strength and medical advancements and continues to live a healthy life.

She is still a lead activist in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the US. Whereas Magic has been one of the global ambassadors for the cause for around three decades. Both of them gave each other and the world a major motivation for this fight.

Also read: EJ Johnson, who earned $5 million from reality TV, stopped going to church with Magic Johnson and his mother, Cookie