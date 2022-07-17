LeBron James covers up $31 billion brand on his jersey, showing his loyalty 

LeBron James played the Drew League today and schooled everyone. His remarkable performance will become cult as time passes.

LeBron James balled out today, as expected. After all, it was the Drew League and not an actual NBA game. The pick-game nature of the league is why it was so easy for LeBron to dominate.

We won’t cover the game and how LeBron pulled out a flurry of moves from his bag. Instead, we will turn our focus to a cover-up, one that would have cost Adidas millions and made Nike a fortune.

There is no twist in the tale here, only loyalty. LeBron is currently one of, if not the most valuable athlete for Nike. Drew League is sponsored by Adidas. You can connect the dots here.

As expected, LeBron covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League jersey. Loyalty. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/fXiisfVYwe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 16, 2022

LeBron James decides to cover up the Adidas Logo!

How does LeBron go about it, by simply covering up the logo! The $31.2 billion brand got zero exposure and instead people are talking about Nike!

LeBron wasn’t the only one. Fellow Nike athlete Demar DeRozan did the same.

LeBron and DeRozan (Nike athletes) cover up the adidas logos on their @drewleague uniforms. The Drew League signed a multi-year partnership with adidas in May 2022 pic.twitter.com/h3XjmpuRh8 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 17, 2022

For Nike, it’s all smiles. They get all the attention without even having to show their brand off. Genius.

