Stephen Curry 3s: Warriors’ superstar now trails Ray Allen by just 22 on the All-Time 3-Pointers made list, as the Warriors lose a close encounter to the Spurs

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry is just 23 3s shy of taking the record away from Ray Allen, drops 28 against the Spurs

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors were handed their 4th loss of the season. The Warriors down the mighty Phoenix Suns and snapped their 18 game streak last night. Tonight, the Spurs came to town and snapped a Warriors’ streak as well. The Warriors had won their last 11 home games, each by a double-digit margin. However, Gregg Popovich and his Spurs had different plans. They bested the Warriors 112-107.

Stephen Curry had an off-shooting night. The Chef was just 1-14 from the field before he exploded and went 4/5 to end the 3rd Quarter. He had the buzzer-beater to seal the 3rd quarter as well.

Steph pulled up from WHERE?! 😱 The DEEP buzzer-beater gives him 21 PTS heading into Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/4l4zlIju6L — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2021

Stephen Curry needs 22 3s to tie, 23 3s to hold the record

Steph finished the game with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. He had an off-shooting night, going 7/28 from the field, and 5/17 from the deep.

After making 5 3s tonight, Stephen Curry now moves on to 2951 3s all-time. This makes him 22 shy of Ray Allen.

NBA All-Time 3-Pointers Made watch list 🚨🚨🚨 Stephen Curry adds 5 tonight, now 2⃣3⃣ away from breaking Ray Allen’s record. 2 more games on homestand, vs ORL (MON) & vs POR (WED). Next Saturday at PHI on @abc7newsbayarea 📺#DubNation #NBA75 #DubsOn7https://t.co/onwSD4YVTd pic.twitter.com/jIRusE8AKq — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 5, 2021

All Warriors fans would hope that Steph somehow makes 23 3s over the next two games. That way he’ll secure the record at home, before the team heads on a 5-game road trip. The Warriors face the Magic on Monday and the Blazers on Wednesday.