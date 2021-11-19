“Stephen Curry already has two of them, if I get a chance, I’d like to add more to the family mantle”: Sixers’ Seth Curry talks about participating in the 3-point Contest

Sixers’ Seth Curry talks about potentially participating in the 3-point contest, wants to add a trophy alongside Stephen Curry’s 2

It is never easy to be in someone’s shadow. However, Seth Curry is no stranger to the feeling. Being Dell Curry‘s sons, Stephen and Seth Curry have been in the spotlight since they were kids. Watching their father be one of the best shooters of his time, the two knew basketball was going to be their way in life.

Seth Curry watched his brother win 3 championships, 2 MVPs, and countless accolades. Seth, who had been an important contributor on multiple teams, seems to have found his home in Philadelphia. He is currently the only player this season to be a part of the prestigious 50-40-90 club.

Seth Curry is having a season unlike anyone else right now 📈 15.4 PPG (Career-High)

52.0% FG% (Career-High)

46.5% 3-PT FG% (Career-High)

93.1% FT% (Career-High) pic.twitter.com/h2N3M3kVmK — ESPN (@espn) November 18, 2021

Seth, ever since Ben Simmons has been out, has taken on a bigger role, and has been performing well. Recently, he was asked about the goals he may have set for himself this season.

Seth Curry wants to add to Stephen Curry’s 2 3-Point Contest trophies

Being a part of the Curry family, Seth had high expectations for him right off the bat. He’s in his 9th season in the NBA and is showing up now. Seth, while is not on the same level as his brother, but is performing brilliantly. He was recently asked, “What goals did you have for yourself this season? Any accolades or participating in the three-point contest?”

Seth replied and said,

“I don’t have any individual goals for statistics. I want to be efficient and shoot the ball at a high clip. You brought up the three-point contest. I feel like I’ve got to add one of those to the mantel to be a part of the (Curry) family. Hopefully, I can get one of those before my career is over. Steph (Curry) already has two of them. If I get the invite, I’m going to go to as many as possible, so I can add one to the trophy case.”

Looking at the way he’s been shooting so far, and sharing the Curry genes, it won’t be a surprise if Seth gets the call-up, and ends up winning the contest. He may have to face his brother in the contest for the title though.