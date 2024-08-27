Stephen Curry Blew Ego Nwodim Out The Water In Golf On The Set Of ‘Mr Throwback’

Stephen Curry hits atee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Stephen Curry has added another feather to his cap with his performance in the new Peacock show Mr. Throwback. Fans on social media are lauding his performance in it, his first full-time gig as an actor. He is seemingly dedicating every summer to show off how good he is at any hobby he picks up. This year, it was acting, while last summer it was golf.

His co-star Ego Nwodim could keep up with him in front of the camera, but she was no match on the golf course. During a recent conversation on LiveKellyandMark, she talked about what it was like to get overshadowed by Curry’s golfing talent. The actress tried her hand at the sport for the first time on set and had some beginner’s luck going her way.

However, when it ran out, the four-time NBA champion put on a show with the clubs in his hands. Explaining what transpired, Nwodim said,

“I warned everybody, I was like, I’m gonna be really bad at this, guys. Sports and I, we just don’t go well together. And I turned out to be pretty good…Soon as everybody started being like, ‘Oh, wow, you are good’…I started being bad at it and then Stephen came to the set and blew everyone out of the water. I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do.”

Hosts Kelly and Mark weren’t surprised that Curry was dominant on the course. The Warriors superstar’s exploits as a golfer are well-known. He is often seen golfing during the offseason and also won the American Century Championship in 2023.

However, the unsuspecting Nwodim was blown away by the four-time NBA champion’s golfing proficiency and praised his innate ability to master anything he puts his mind to.

Stephen Curry’s new show has a brilliant concept

The Warriors icon’s new show is a mockumentary starring him and actor Adam Pally, who plays a fictional character named Danny Grossman. In the dark comedy, the 42-year-old actor’s character is a former basketball prodigy going through a midlife crisis and turns to Curry, his backup in sixth grade who goes on to become one of the greatest players ever, for help.

During an interview with WGN News, the show’s producer Matthew Libman revealed that the 36-year-old did not need any convincing to do the show. On the contrary, the Warriors superstar was excited to hop on board. He said,

“[Curry] loved it. He had a blast. Actually he came to us looking for something to do. My co-writer David Caspe, who I also grew up with in Chicago and Adam [Pally] knew each other through Steph’s wife [Ayesha]’s game show [About Last Night]. He came to them and said, ‘Do you have an idea?’ and they came to us and we kind of brainstormed and every step of the way he kept saying yes and we could not believe it.”

Curry was seemingly drawn to the idea of playing himself onscreen and showcasing a bit more of his personality as well as his acting chops. His passion shone through and fans loved the show. It currently has an 83% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting viewers are enjoying the show.

It’s not quite as satisfying as winning a championship or an Olympic gold medal, but the positive reviews are undoubtedly gratifying for the two-time MVP.