Stephen Curry Breaks Down Viral Pose in Practice Game vs Canada

The US Men’s Basketball Team registered a comfortable 86-72 win over Team Canada in their first exhibition game in Las Vegas ahead of their trip to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Stephen Curry, playing in his first game for his nation in a decade, was the show’s star, dazzling the crowd with his handles and shooting abilities. He also delivered his first viral moment in a Star and Stripes uniform.

During the opening minutes of the third quarter, Curry breezed past Shai-Gilgeious Alexander, banked his layup off the glass, and managed to draw a foul. The guard celebrated the bucket by posing like a swimsuit model while on the floor. The moment instantly went viral on social media and after the game, Curry was asked about it. He replied he meant no malice with his celebration and was only enjoying the moment, saying,

“Just having fun. Obviously got to the basket. And I slid across so I was trying to get back up, but I got stuck. So I just went with the pose and gave myself a second to get up. But you know I like to have fun and enjoy myself…It didn’t take time to find an opportunity tonight.”

“Just having fun.” Steph on his viral pose during tonight’s win over Canada pic.twitter.com/EIoRZaxI5X — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 11, 2024

Curry’s celebration was instinctive and likely won’t become a gesture he often uses like the iconic ‘night night’ pose. While he didn’t break out his vintage celebration, the guard was definitely in vintage form against Team Canada. He finished the game with 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds, and shot 50% from beyond the arc.

He was the team’s second-highest scorer behind Anthony Edwards, who managed 13. Anthony Davis also had a stellar night. The Lakers superstar recorded a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He was a menace on the defensive end and blocked four shots.

Three players finished with double-digits in points for Team Canada. RJ Barrett led the way with 12, while Dillon Brooks and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 each. Kelly Olynyk also had a decent outing, finishing with nine points, three assists, and one rebound.

It was a good warm-up for Team USA, who’ll now head to Abu Dhabi for games against Australia and Serbia. They’ll then play two more games in London against South Sudan and reigning world champions Germany before flying to Paris for the Olympics. Team USA has plenty of games to look forward to, giving Curry enough time to break out a few more celebrations.