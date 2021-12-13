Basketball

“Adam Silver is a war criminal for not cancelling Bulls’ games with outbreaks!!”: Twitter thrashes the NBA Commissioner for not postponing Chicago Bulls games as they lose 2 in a row with 9 players out

"Adam Silver is a war criminal for not cancelling Bulls' games with outbreaks!!": Twitter thrashes the NBA Commissioner for not postponing Chicago Bulls games as they lose 2 in a row with 9 players out
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LeBron James sent that ball back to Orlando!": NBA Twitter erupts after The King turns back time to recreate his famous block in the 2016 NBA Finals
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Adam Silver is a war criminal for not cancelling Bulls' games with outbreaks!!": Twitter thrashes the NBA Commissioner for not postponing Chicago Bulls games as they lose 2 in a row with 9 players out
“Adam Silver is a war criminal for not cancelling Bulls’ games with outbreaks!!”: Twitter thrashes the NBA Commissioner for not postponing Chicago Bulls games as they lose 2 in a row with 9 players out

The Chicago Bulls are on a tough spot with more than half of their squad…