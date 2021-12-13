“Adam Silver is a war criminal for not cancelling Bulls’ games with outbreaks!!”: Twitter thrashes the NBA Commissioner for not postponing Chicago Bulls games as they lose 2 in a row with 9 players out

The Chicago Bulls are on a tough spot with more than half of their squad out due to COVID 19 protocols and are looking at Adam Sliver to postpone their upcoming games.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, not more than a player or two were going out from a team due to COVID-19 protocols. And we thought we wouldn’t be having the problems like the last two seasons.

Some bigger stars like Joel Embiid being out for a long period did mean their team suffer for a period of time (at least 10 days). But until the virus wasn’t spreading to every other teammate, it looked manageable.

That changed recently. The Chicago Bulls currently have 9 players in the protocol, including stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. As a result, the Bulls used a hardship exemption to sign Stanley Johnson and Alfonso McKinnie.

To sum up, Bulls have these 9 players in protocols: White, Green, DeRozan, Thomas, Jones Jr., Dosunmu, Johnson, LaVine, Brown Jr. Plus two broadcasters in Stacey King and Bill Wennington. White and Green have windows open this week to return. Bulls play Pistons Tuesday. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 12, 2021

To add to their difficulties, Johnson became one of the latest Bulls players to land in health and safety protocols. And NBA Twitter is onto Adam Silver for postponing the Bulls’ game.

With 9 Bulls out, NBA Twitter is thrashing Adam Silver

DeMar DeRozan came under protocols after the Bulls’ win against the Brooklyn Nets last week. They were up against the Joker and Nuggets the next game but prevailed with Zach LaVine’s 32 point game.

But after that game, they have lost the last two with both their MVP candidates out. Protocols say these players will be out at least for 10-days, or before they test negative multiple times. And so, Twitterattis want the NBA commissioner to postpone the Bulls’ upcoming games until some players are back.

adam silver will fill NBA team benches with cardboard cutouts of players before he cancels games. this is the man who invited addison rae to host all-star weekend i’m not sure why you guys keep expecting things from him — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) December 12, 2021

Bulls: “We have 7 players on protocol can we please postpone this game” Adam Silver: pic.twitter.com/vJSFAGRUDG — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 11, 2021

Adam Silver is a war criminal https://t.co/6xJY9vPOWs — Ecstatic Bulls Fan (17-10) (@LaVinesBurner) December 12, 2021

Adam Silver after being told about the Bulls covid outbreak pic.twitter.com/IsQmfptjTZ — raMEANa. (@Ramina1690) December 11, 2021

Postpone the damn games man. This beyond ridiculous. Adam Silver, it’s way past time. https://t.co/FkZxbeb6Vw — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) December 12, 2021

It should have happened already, as the Bulls can go on a losing streak with more than half of their out. And it would be a shame if it did happen, as they were the second team in the East before players started testing positive.

Adam Silver watching the bulls lose 37 games in a row (he didn’t delay any of their games) pic.twitter.com/xfwUrskmGG — Ridge (@_ridg3) December 12, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets are also hit hard, they have five players in protocols, including reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

All the teams facing this problem and their fans would expect that their games should be postponed at least until they have 4-5 players on the bench. So as not to get injury issues over the already compromised situation.