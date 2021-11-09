“Chris Paul – Menace on the court, doting father off it” – Chris Paul and his son make an adorable tag team during press conferences and team travels

NBA superstars are also human – we can see that side of them when they bring their kids to the court or to press conferences.

Chris Paul has always been open about family and how much of an importance they hold in his life – bringing his son to games is a testament to it. While he may be an on-court menace, the veteran point guard can be seen doting over his son off it. He brings him everywhere – press conferences, travel, buses, you name it.

Chris and LeBron even bonded over their affinity for families: He said so himself in an episode of “Cold as B*lls” with Kevin Hart. He had his first kid when he was with the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans). Chris actually has two children, a daughter, and a son, the latter being the older. We see a lot of him in and around the team, and it must be awesome to bring your kids to work.

Chris Paul and his family are goals – they are such a close-knit family.

Chris had always been outspoken about how family values and the time they spend together is the most important thing to him. He has an older brother who has twins, and he’s been with them as well.

Very rarely do you hear athletes taking the time to actually spend time with their families, much less their extended ones. The President of the NBPA, the leading man of the Phoenix Suns, is a super focused athlete, and yet he behaves as a very normal person around his kids, making sure he raises them that way.

It is definitely a shifting trend towards being happy with families, where even some of the young guns are joining suit – Ja Morant and Jason Tatum for example. Good to see the vets inspiring the rooks on and off the court.