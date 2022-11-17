“Stephen Curry Can Get 70, but Warriors Won’t Win!”: Skip Bayless Calls Out 2022 NBA Champions’ Woes to Start 2022-23 Season

Stephen Curry is the most entertaining player to watch in the NBA. From swanky handles to countless ways to finish at the rim, and of course, his distance shooting, Steph is a total package. While Steph is out here dominating the league, his team is struggling.

Every single night, we have been witnessing Steph give his everything to take the Warriors past the finish line. However, it seems like they find ways to fumble the bag regardless. Last night, Curry scored 50 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, dished 6 assists, while shooting 17-28 from the field, and 7-11 from the deep.

Steph is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists for the season. Despite all that, the Dubs have a 6-9 record after the first 15 games of the season. Skip Bayless talked about the same on Undisputed.

Skip Bayless was in ‘awe’ of Stephen Curry, lists Warriors’ troubles

Ever since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has barely been a single instance where Skip Bayless has praised Stephen Curry. However, after watching him drop 50 on the Suns last night, Skip couldn’t help himself.

Skip even admitted that he tunes into the Warriors games just to see Steph weave his magic.

The more Steve Kerr yells at them, the less Golden State tries on defense. The Warriors have become a Steph-alicious side show, I just tune in to see what he’ll do. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/MjjzPhgSUE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2022

However, at the same time, Bayless couldn’t help but mention where everything is going wrong for the Warriors. Last year, the Warriors won the NBA Championship and were tied with the Boston Celtics for the best defense in the league. This year, they’re 27th.

With Mike Brown now leading the Kings, the Warriors have a huge vacuum in their system, and they cannot seem to find ways to fill it. This means, no matter how many points Steph scores, unless the team can get stops, they cannot win any games.

Curry explains the Warriors’ woes

Stephen Curry is a true leader. Unlike some other players, Curry did not throw any of his teammates under the bus, even after the team couldn’t win after he dropped 50. He tried explaining how the Warriors get ‘scattered’ at times.

Steph explains how the Warriors can get “scattered” in games pic.twitter.com/VGbB7rl6J3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

Despite being 0-8 on the road, Steph is hopeful that the team can turn it around. However, it all starts with their mindset.

“Losing becomes habit if you don’t fix it.” – Steph on trying to get out of the losing mentality pic.twitter.com/ouVcLKQhKc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

