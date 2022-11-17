“LeBron James got a Little Michael Jordan and a lot of me”: Magic Johnson Marvels Over 6ft 9″ Star Carrying Mediocre Cavs Team

When it’s all said and done, the game will miss LeBron James, a generational player who did it his way. The Kid from Akron had the pressure of the world from the day he was drafted into the NBA. The first pick in the iconic 2003 draft, Bron, was selected by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Making his debut at a mere 18 years old, James was already a man. Despite having the pressure of the world on him, the Cavs rookie never failed to live up, awing us with his athleticism and high IQ. James was the complete player, with his game drawing parallels to that of legends like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Fast forward to today, James has completed two decades in the NBA, currently eyeing to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time top scorer. A four-time champion and Finals MVP, Bron has etched his name as one of the greats and is a popular choice in the GOAT debate.

Recently, appearing on NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Magic Johnson got candid about his comparisons with James, heaping praises of the former Cavs superstar.

“He’s got a little Jordan and a lot of me”: Magic Johnson reflects on LeBron James’ decorated career.

Having closely observed James’ career, Magic was in complete awe of the eighteen-time All-Star while discussing him with Sharpe, especially when it came to him carrying the mediocre Cavs teams.

“He’s between both of us, so he’s got a little Jordan and a lot of me,” said Magic.

“The great thing about LeBron, he brings it every single night for 20-years. Cause those Cleveland teams, he had to bring it, he put them on his back, that’s hard, and he did that, and took him to the finals. They didn’t have clearly enough talent.”

Host Sharpe added, “In 2007, they had no business in the NBA Finals.”

In his illustrious career, James has made the Finals ten times, having emerged victorious on four occasions and been the best player every time.

LeBron James’ stint in Cleveland.

The kid from Akron was drafted by the Cavaliers and played a combined 11-seasons for the Cleveland franchise. In his initial seven years with the team, James became a rage being the sole facilitator on offense on most nights, helping the Cavs reach the finals for the first time in 2007.

Unfortunately, the four-time MVP never had the required help to get the job done when it mattered the most. In 2010, James caused a nationwide stir when he decided to take his talents to South Beach, playing four seasons for the Miami Heat and winning two championships with them.

However, in the back of his head, James knew he had a promise to fulfill, returning to play for the Cavaliers franchise in 2014. It wasn’t until the iconic 2016 Finals that James created history, coming back from a 3-1 deficit against a 73-9 Warriors team, LBJ would lead the way, ending the city’s 52-year-old championship drought.

