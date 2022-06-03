“Stephen Curry creates a record in 12-minutes less than Michael Jordan”: Warriors MVP reminds us of MJ’s iconic shrug game

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry creates history, making us forget Michael Jordan’s iconic six 3-pointers in the first half of the 1992 NBA Finals.

The 2022 NBA Finals kicked off with Stephen Curry arriving early to the party as he made his 6th Finals appearance in the last 8-years. The Warriors guard would blitz the Celtics’ defense, setting a Finals record of six 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Stephen Curry made 6 threes in the first quarter, setting the record for the most in any quarter of an NBA Finals game. Steph has made 5+ threes in a quarter 3 times in his Finals career. All other players in NBA history have combined to do it twice (Ray Allen and Kenny Smith). pic.twitter.com/glcFYulXZP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2022

Curry had 21-points, 3-rebounds, and 2-assists in the first quarter. The two-time MVP was 6-for-8 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. The Chef’s 21-points in a quarter are the most by any player in the Finals since 2000.

Speaking of 3-pointers in the Finals, one can never forget Michael Jordan’s Game One performance against the Trail Blazers in 1992. At the time, the Bulls legend shocked everyone, going out of his repertoire as a player and making six 3-pointers in the first half, topping it with his iconic shrug.

“The Shrug” Michael Jordan erupted for a Finals record 35 points in the 1st Half of Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals while hitting 6 three-pointers. A performance that even left Jordan himself at a loss for words! #NBA75 #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/hDAZdTDWiy — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 1, 2022

Though Curry’s six 3-pointers in the first half were a record, Jordan’s game continues to be more revered. The reason being the Warriors would end up losing the game despite Curry’s iconic performance.

Stephen Curry accomplished something in the one quarter that took Michael Jordan an entire half.

Over the years, the 3-point shot has become synonymous with Steph Curry considering his gifted ability to make long-range shots. Thus one would expect the Warriors superstar to demonstrate some of his art in Game One of the Finals, which he did to an extent.

Curry created history, sinking six 3-pointers in the first quarter, something MJ took an entire half to do. Remembered as the iconic shrug game, His Airness had a 39-point double-double in Game One of the 1992 Finals, which included 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Michael Jordan was revered for hitting 6 3’s in the 1st half of the Finals, STEPH JUST DID THAT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE FINALS!!!!!! #Unreal — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) June 3, 2022

Despite Curry’s historic start, the Dubs failed to capitalize on his hot streak. On the other hand, Jordan coasted the Bulls to a 33-point victory against the Trail Blazers. Nonetheless, MJ played in an era where the 3-point shot wasn’t as prevalent as it is today.

Game One of the 2022 Finals tells us why getting the end result was more important than any other accolade, a theory Jordan used his entire career.