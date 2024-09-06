Stephen Curry Describes President Barack Obama on the Golf Course: “He’s a Hustler”

Stephen Curry has taken his love for golf to a new level by starting his own league, ‘Underrated Golf’. To promote his league, Curry stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the Dubs guard was asked a few interesting questions about one of his golfing buddies. During their conversation, Stephen Colbert showed Steph a picture of him with former president Barack Obama on the greens.

Curry was then asked to describe what it is like playing golf with Obama and how the former POTUS is as a player. The Golden State Warriors superstar said that Obama is a hard-working player with a knack for trash-talking. Steph described him as a “hustler”, a great asset to have on the same team.

Steph said, “Oh, he’s [Obama is] a hustler. He’s good. [We played games with] Just a dollar bet, just to make it fun. Just to make sure there’s a winner and a loser.”

“He’s lefty. I call him very resourceful, he doesn’t hit it very far but he hits it straight and he’s a great partner to have because he likes to talk trash too. He’s good with the words,” Curry added.

In the picture shown by the host of the show, Steph could be seen in great company. He was there with his brother Seth Curry, Under Armour’s Founder Kevin Plank, professional golfer Jordan Spieth, and of course, President Obama. Colbert hid Obama’s face in the picture till he asked the question to Steph about the President’s golfing habits.

The four-time NBA Champion has been playing golf since he was 10 years old. After years of practice and even making a name for himself in the sport, he has now launched his own league with the hope of diversifying the sport. Underrated golf intends to provide black and brown kids without a strong financial background to realize their golfing dreams.

Apart from all his achievements on the greens, Steph has had a few memorable losses as well.

Barack Obama once trolled Stephen Curry for losing against Charles Barkley

Losing in any game for someone as competitive as Steph, must be tough. The only thing worse than losing in a game of golf is to lose against Charles Barkley. Chuck is great at many things, but golf isn’t one of them.

So, when he ended up defeating Stephen Curry in Capital One’s The Match, Obama had a few words for the NBA superstar when they had a conversation on Instagram live.

“So, the question is, I assume it wasn’t Chuck that was intimidating in that situation?” Obama asked. Steph said, “Nah. The only thing Chuck did, he played dumb leading up to The Match talking about, you know, his swing and all this stuff. And I saw his swing on the range right before, and I knew we were in trouble at that point.”

However, the record books will always show that Barkley won a game over him and that isn’t a good look for the 2023 American Century Championship winner.