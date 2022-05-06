“Stephen Curry didn’t handle the ball in Davidson, now he’s breaking people down”: Tiny Archibald compliments the Warriors MVP for showing tremendous improvements in his ballhandling skills

Stephen Curry was always one of the best shooters on the floor, however, Tiny Archibald lauds the GSW MVP for improving his ballhandling skills over the years.

Stephen Curry has already established himself as one of the best guards in the history of the game. Having most of the three-point records under his belt, the Golden State Warriors leader is, without a doubt, the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

With Steph mastering the craft of shooting the ball, his insane ability to handle the ball goes under the radar. Curry has put in the work, consistently improved his handles, and now, is one of the most creative individuals with the ball.

Celebrate @StephenCurry30‘s birthday with his BEST HANDLE vs. every team! #NBABDAY Steph and the @warriors host Utah today at 4pm/et on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/XePGs7JV79 — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2021

Hall-Of-Famer Tiny Archibald is one of many to laud the 2-time MVP for improving his ballhandling over the years.

“Early on, Stephen Curry wasn’t breaking people down like he does now”: Tiny Archibald

In a Q&A with NBA, Tiny Archibald spoke about Chef Curry and how he has managed to make his offensive arsenal deeper just by improving his ballhandling. Archibald spoke about how Steph initially didn’t dribble the rock as well as he does today. The former 6-time All-Star said:

“When he was at Davidson, just giving you the history my man, he didn’t handle the ball. People be like yes he did and I’m like no he did not. He was a straight shooter. His skillset right now, he’s currently one of the top two to four best ballhandlers in the game. He can go anywhere he wants. I don’t need for you to pick for me, bro. I can get to the cup, I can get to my spots, and you better pick me up at halfcourt because I can shoot from half court, too.

His ballhandling skills are off the charts now. Pete, Isiah and Kyrie were more penetrators. Kyrie shoots more jumpers now, but when you saw him play in Cleveland, he was penetrating. I’m complimenting Curry on his gift of perfecting his ballhandling skills. Early on he wasn’t breaking people down like he does now.”

Unquestionably, Curry will now be recognized as one of the greatest ballhandlers of all time.