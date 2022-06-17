“Stephen Curry doesn’t need to validate his career before Kevin Durant like D-Wade didn’t before LeBeon James”: Jeremy Lin comes up with a solid theory in support of his former Warriors teammate

This year, Stephen Curry might have become the second most hated player of all time, just behind LeBron James.

People trying to disapprove of Warriors #30 ‘s greatness and achievements are in such huge numbers, it seems they are just second to those who are never ready to accept LeBron James’ greatness.

Whether it’s bringing up Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love or Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, LBJ haters have always been the people with little logic but big numbers and even bigger purpose.

Stephen Curry is facing the same treatment when half of the social media is saying he wouldn’t have 3 championships without Kevin Durant, or he needs multiple FMVP to even be on the Top-10 all-time list. These might just be the very keyboard Warriors who try to defend James. We might never know.

But Linsanity is here to defend ‘The Chef’ with proper arguments. Let’s see what he has to say.

Jeremy Lin puts up a rock-solid case for Stephen Curry being an all-time great

Through a highlight reel or reading an article or watching it live, every basketball fan has witnessed Jeremy Lin’s sudden burst into his short-lived stardom back in 2011-12 with the New York Knicks.

But a year before that the 6’3 point-guard was Curry’s teammate in Golden State and must have seen how much that 22-year-old worked to get to where he is now. So, he’s here defending his former teammate with some solid arguments.

1. Steph was the best player, on the best regular season team ever. And season MVP. And NBA champ. All before KD got there. In the same way DWade didnt need to validate his career before LBJ got to MIA, Steph didnt need to before KD got to GSW. Steph is one of the greatest EVER! — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 16, 2022

Curry is one of the greatest ever irrespective of the fact that KD goes to the Warriors or not because he has the one and an only unanimous MVP award to show for it. And Wade not having to prove anything in being an undisputed Top-5 shooting guard or an arguable Top-3 just supports this argument.

— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 16, 2022

There is nothing to even say anything about this point here, just that Curry is the overall Warriors’ MVP since he has worn that jersey. They would have zero championships without him, but without KD or anyone else? We know it.

