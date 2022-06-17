Basketball

“You play stupid games you get rewarded stupid prizes”: Klay Thompson finally breaks silence on impersonator Dawson Gurley getting life-time ban

"You play stupid games you get rewarded stupid prizes": Klay Thompson finally breaks silence on impersonator Dawson Gurley getting life-time ban
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love would have swept these Celtics": Skip Bayless surprisingly backs Lakers star for once claiming he'd easily down Jayson Tatum and co.
Next Article
“Stephen Curry doesn't need to validate his career before Kevin Durant like D-Wade didn't before LeBeon James”: Jeremy Lin comes up with a solid theory in support of his former Warriors teammate
NBA Latest Post
"Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt": NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston
“Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston

Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates Game 6 Klay, wearing an iconic t-shirt of the 2011…