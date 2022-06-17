“You play stupid games you get rewarded stupid prizes”: Klay Thompson finally breaks silence on impersonator Dawson Gurley getting life-time ban

Warriors guard Klay Thompson addresses the recent lifetime ban imposed on his impersonator, Dawson Gurley, at the Chase Center.

Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA franchises have had enough when it comes to unruly and disruptive fans attending games and creating havoc. In the past couple of seasons, we’ve witnessed some members in the arenas hurl racist slurs or attempt to throw objects at the visiting players.

Examples include a Knicks fan spitting on Trae Young, a Sixers fan throwing popcorn on Russell Westbrook, and a Celtics fan chucking a bottle at Kyrie Irving. What followed were arrests and lifetime bans. Thus the league and the Arenas have become more strict than ever.

Recently, popular YouTuber Dawson Gurley, aka Big Daws, had to face the brunt of this. Anyone familiar with Gurley is aware of pranking activities, courtesy of his YouTube channel, Big Daws TV. Gurley had burst onto the scene with his viral video of pranking pedestrians as Klay Thompson.

However, Gurley went too far with his latest antics during Game Five at the Chase Center, earning him a lifetime ban from the arena.

Klay Thompson has no sympathy for his impersonator Dawson Gurley.

Gurley took things a little too far during the recent Game Five in San Francisco. Disguised at Thompson, Big Daws entered the Chase Center, fooling the security at the arena as he made his way to the court. The YouTuber would participate in the team’s warmups and take a couple of shots.

On learning about this, the security at the arena would escort Gurley out, who claims to have paid $10K for his tickets. The management at the Warriors arena wanted to set an example of such acts not being tolerated and decided to impose a lifetime ban on the 29-year-old Gurley.

While Gurley did receive support from a section of fans who thought a lifetime was extreme. Recently, Thompson himself broke his silence, saying the following.

“Oh man, poor guy, Just trying to get some good content,” said the three-time champion.

Thompson added,

“You play stupid games you get rewarded stupid prizes.”

Via: The Mercury News

On the other hand, Big Daws felt that it was unfair to him to bear the brunt as it was an error on the security’s part. However, Gurley admitted he enjoyed his 10-minutes of fame being an NBA player.

