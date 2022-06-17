“LeBron James with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love would have swept these Celtics”: Skip Bayless surprisingly backs Lakers star for once claiming he’d easily down Jayson Tatum and co.

LeBron James back in his prime days was a different animal, and Skip Bayless believes he would have easily handled the current Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum and company are currently facing a 3-2 deficit with game six set for tonight. They need to win this game and force a game seven to keep their title hopes alive.

So far, Tatum has really been struggling in this series. He hasn’t taken over a single game yet, and he’s largely been shut down and outplayed by Andrew Wiggins.

It’s surprising, but it’s definitely true. Tatum was All NBA First Team, and he has yet to play like it yet. In his team’s most desperate moment, he’ll need to step up tonight. The Warriors grabbed momentum of this series by winning the last two games, and they dominated Boston last game with Curry having his worst performance so far. Boston will need more from its best player.

LeBron James’ Cavs would have swept these Celtics according to Skip Bayless

Recently, Draymond came out with a statement where he made comparisons between the current Celtics teams and the Cavs teams with LeBron that he used to face in the Finals.

Draymond Green was asked the mental challenge of facing Celtics vs. LeBron James: “It doesn’t compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it’s disrespectful to LeBron & it’s a lie to you.”pic.twitter.com/jXCyULdW29 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 15, 2022

That prompted some discussion between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on their show Undefeated, and they questioned whether these Celtics would stand a chance against LeBron James and the Cavs.

Remember, those Cavs teams also had a still very good Kevin Love and a budding superstar in Kyrie Irving. The duo of Kyrie and LeBron was basically unstoppable at that point. Skip supporting LeBron in any situation is surprising, but it looks he may have a point for once.

Draymond is basically saying the Celtics are not as good as LeBron’s Cavaliers were. LeBron in his prime in 2015 with a healthy Kyrie and Kevin Love would’ve swept these Celtics. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/h4IuMsbqeP — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 16, 2022

