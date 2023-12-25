“Stephen Curry Get On That Stage Dawg”: Paul Pierce Hilariously ‘Forces’ Kevin Garnett Into Picking The Nuggets Over The Warriors On Christmas Day

On the recent episode of KG: Certified, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce revealed their predictions for the upcoming slate of the 2023 Christmas Games. The NBA has treated fans with five exciting clashes on an auspicious day, and the panel of the podcast picked their winners from each of the matchups. Among other predictions, Pierce believes that Stephen Curry has the “takeover” ability to lead the Golden State Warriors to upset the Denver Nuggets.

According to Paul Pierce, Steph often performs his best when the lights are shining the brightest and it doesn’t get any bigger than a Christmas Day Game. Hence, even though Pierce agreed that the Denver Nuggets were the favourites, he backed Chef Curry to lead his squad to a win over Nikola Jokic and co.

“Denver’s going to be the favorite but Steph be on that stage, dawg. Steph get on that stage, dawg. I got Golden State.”

Dapping up Pierce for this comment, Kevin Garnett was almost forced to pick the Nuggets to grab a win, as he claimed he didn’t want to pick the defending champions, but did just to have a different pick than Pierce.

“Imma take the Nuggets,” KG said.

Despite missing Draymond Green, the San Francisco side are on a 5 game-winning streak and have lost only one after the Suns’ game. On the other hand, the Nuggets are also in fine form with a 4-game winning streak and have lost only 1 game in their last 8 matchups. But as Pierce highlighted, Steph Curry is known for performing up to the mark on the biggest stage despite the stats saying otherwise.

Curry has only managed to score 20+ points on one occasion on a Christmas Day match, averaging just 15.3 points in nine Christmas games in his career. However, the best among them, when he scored 33 in a win came in 2021, his last Christmas appearance.

But even if the Warriors lack the size to defeat the Nuggets this season, Steph’s brilliance from the three-point range cannot be overlooked. Michael Malone’s boys will certainly be aware of the incredible form that the shifty guard has been in, recording three 30-point games in the last five fixtures.

Apart from the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers fixture, when the two backed Jayson Tatum and co. to win, the former teammates had contrasting opinions for all their other predictions.

Showing love to Stephen Curry, Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett had different opinions

While Paul Pierce selected the New York Knicks to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden, Kevin Garnett went ahead and displayed his faith in the latter. Considering the fact Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in incredible form this month, it is difficult to see Pierce’s prediction being spot-on.

Then, the Truth chose the Philadelphia 76ers to grab a huge win, but Garnett believed that the Miami Heat would be able to defend their home turf. According to Pierce, Joel Embiid would be able to lead his team to a win. But, reports have revealed that JoJo has suffered an injury and will miss out on the prestigious fixture. Once again, KG’s prediction could be correct.

Ultimately, Pierce disclosed that the Phoenix Suns could overcome the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Big Ticket thought that Luka Doncic would be able to orchestrate a huge upset. Going up against the All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker without Kyrie Irving by side, Doncic will have to put up a historic performance. But, it won’t be surprising if the Texas side manages to grab a win in their lone-game road trip.

The NBA blesses fans with thrilling matchups every year. This campaign as well, as the five entertaining fixtures promise to live up to all the hype.