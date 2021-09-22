“Stephen Curry, go ahead and make history!”: When Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant encouraged the Chef and the 2015-16 Warriors to chase NBA History

Throwback to when Kobe Bryant encouraged Stephen Curry during his historical 2015-16 season, and how Curry’s response pleased the Black Mamba

Back in 2015, the Golden State Warriors were coming fresh off their first championship in 40 years. With Stephen Curry at the helm, the Warriors had taken down LeBron James and the Cavs in 6 games to win their ring. Even after winning the championship, there were still people questioning the Warriors’ way and called it nonsustainable.

Stephen Curry and co. came out with a vengeance to start the 2015-16 season. They created history to begin the season itself, going 24-0 to kick off the season. Their first loss came almost 2 months into the season. Riding on their incredible start, the Warriors went on to make history, becoming the first team to ever record 73 wins in a single season. Their success might also have had a contribution by Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant pushed Stephen Curry to chase and create history

Back in February 2016, Stephen Curry scored 26 points to guide the Warriors to a win over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. This improved the Warriors’ record to 37-3. After the game, Kobe had a little chat with Curry.

Later, while Kobe was on a talk show, he revealed what he told Curry. He wanted Curry and the Warriors to keep going on a topple the Bulls and their record.

“… I told him, I said you guys have got to go ahead and make history. He had the same response that I would’ve had. He said ‘I’ve got to chase you.’ And I said, ‘Damn right, absolutely, come and get it.’”

Steph’s response made Kobe really happy because it’s something he would’ve said as well. Curry took his words seriously and had a historical season. He became the first-ever unanimous MVP in league history. Curry also made numerous 3-pt records, including making 402 3s for the season.

Even though Kobe Bryant is not with us anymore, its such stories and Mamba Mentality that keeps us connected to him.