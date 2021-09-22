“Ben Simmons could average 25 points, but blames everybody else for his problems!”: Stephen A Smith slams the 76ers star for his attitude towards basketball

Stephen A Smith reveals his frustration with Ben Simmons amid his ongoing fiasco with the Philadelphia 76ers

What are some of the what-ifs in NBA history? The scenarios of if MJ ever faced off against the LeBron, and the 1996 championship Bulls team facing off against the 2017 Warriors are certainly up there. However, the biggest what if, in NBA history by far, has to be, what would happen if Ben Simmons wasn’t scared of the damn basketball.

This man has trotted about his offseason like he was wronged by the Philadelphia 76ers. When in reality, according to several reports, he was simply babied the whole time. And the one time he had to take responsibility, he became upset it wasn’t shirked onto anyone else.

In our opinion, given how cut-throat Daryl Morey is, and how much of an advantage he has n this situation (there are 4 years left on Simmons’s contract), we genuinely believe he won’t care where the 76ers star wishes to be traded. However, it seems not only does Stephen A Smith disagree with us completely, but also has some bold claims to make about the player.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins explains how the 76ers star’s recent behavior jeopardizes the paydays of future athletes

Stephen A Smith believes Ben Simmons would be a 25 point per game scorer if he could make his free throws

For years, upon years, Philadelphia fans have been trying to justify Ben Simmons. But the fact of the matter is, he is still largely the same player he was in his rookie season. The only real difference is, he has been less and less inclined to shoot the ball.

And just to remind you, the man is a basketball player, in the greatest league in the world. And, he can’t shoot the basketball.

Clearly though, we aren’t the only ones frustrated with the man’s incredible ability to waste generational talent. Here is what Stephen A Smith had to say on the player recently.

This is utterly ridiculous on the part of Ben Simmons. Come on, Bro! pic.twitter.com/HXZOBaTarJ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 21, 2021

Heart examination is right.

At the end of the day, pressure is understandable. And if it was just the man giving up an open layup in a pivotal game, we’d still be inclined to cut him some slack. However, his attitude after digging his own grave is frankly more akin to a spoilt child throwing a tantrum, rather than an adult making a decision.

It’s high time the man grew up.

Also Read: Lakers superstar reacts as Lou Williams shares an adorable throwback picture of him and the King