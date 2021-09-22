“Riley Curry officiated Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s vow renewal!”: How the Warriors’ superstar surprised his wife with a beautiful ceremony for their 10th Anniversary

NBA power couple Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry renew their vows in a private ceremony, on the occasion of their 10th Anniversary

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has been all around this offseason. From hosting his show ‘Holey-Moley’ to attending golfing events, to walking the red carpet at the Met Gala. Curry would soon be hosting the Ryder Cup on NBC as well. Along with all that, Curry has also been spending a lot of time in the gym, sharpening his skills for the upcoming season.

Along with all that, Curry has also been using this time to spend time with his wife Ayesha Curry and their kids. Curry and Ayesha went to Tanzania to spend their 10th Wedding Anniversary.

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha have spent their 10th wedding anniversary in the Serengeti and Zanzibar in TANZANIA 🇹🇿 ❤️ 🍾 #GoldenStateWarriors have signed the two-time NBA MVP, a frequent visitor to Tanzania, to a four-year, $215 million contract extension#NBA pic.twitter.com/hzsWu3l6YW — Tanzania Business Insight (@TanzaniaInsight) August 5, 2021

Stephen Curry organizes a beautiful vow renewal ceremony for Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are a beautiful couple. On multiple occasions, Ayesha’s name has been dropped as wife/couple goals at various places. Together, the two have three beautiful children and run multiple philanthropic charities.

Recently, Ayesha took it to her Instagram to show something Steph did for her. As part of his gifts for their 10th anniversary, Curry organized a small ceremony for the couple. With their eldest daughter Riley officiating, the couple renewed their vows.

View this post on Instagram

It is a beautiful gesture by the Warriors’ superstar. Ayesha and Steph are one of the most loved couples. Hopefully, this ceremony did just what it was intended to do, and the love grows even stronger.

With the new NBA season just 4 weeks away, Curry would like to spend as much time with his family as he could right now.