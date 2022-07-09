“Stephen Curry has amounted to absolutely nothing!” : Warriors superstar and NBA legend exchange hilarious banter during golfing tournament

Steph Curry, fresh from a fourth championship is taking a well-earned break in the off-season.

But sporting banter isn’t to be disregarded even in the off-season. Steph has been a regular sighting at golfing tournaments and has set quite the highlight reel in his past time too.

The Warriors Finals MVP has taken to the links to prove his longe range mastery in other sports. Golfing has always been an activity Curry has associated with, and his skill is evident with the smaller ball too.

Fellow basketball icon Charles Barkley has made himself seen whipping clubs too. The Chuckster is also a known golf enthusiast and talks fervently about his obsession with the sport.

With the celebrity golf tournament well on its course, the banter has been flowing between the NBA celebs.

What shots did Chuck and Steph take at each other?

Chuck finished in the top 70 at the celebrity golf tournament which prompted Steph to take the first shot. Steph mocked Chuck and said that he had as much faith in the Chuckster as Chuck himself had for the Warriors and other shot-heavy teams.

Chuck hilariously mocked Steph calling him the third-best shooter in his own family. One would hope the two referred to are Dell and Seth Curry and not Damion Lee.

Barkley also sarcastically suggested that he didn’t think Steph would amount much in the NBA and that he was right with his assumption.

Steph Curry has ZERO faith in Charles Barkley’s golf game 😂 (via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/N99ssHqWez — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 8, 2022

The war between players and “analysts” has been on for a while. Steph and Chuck sharing digs is a funny culmination to a series’ of media beef that has dominated NBA headlines.

With Steph a lock to join the Hall of Fame, it certainly is refreshing to see two all-time greats dish the business to each other. Two extremely loved players, this symbolizes the spirit they embody.

Here’s hoping the “beef” draws on and leads to a one-on-one game between the Chef and the Chuckster. May the real banter king win.

