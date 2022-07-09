Stephen Curry mocks Charles Barkley’s 7500/1 odds to win the “$600,000” American Century Championship

It looks like Stephen Curry has no regard for life outside the court too, as he mocks Charles Barkley’s ridiculous odds to win.

The American Century Championship has kicked off and the cluster of stars have all set their tee times. Everyone has their eyes on the prize, including a very hopeful Charles Barkley.

The Round Mound of Rebound will be looking to do one better than his last year’s performance. He finished 76th. This time around, the chatter is that Sir Charles might crack the top 70.

Former NFL star Tony Romo, who is the firm favorite to win also praised the Phoenix Suns legend’s improvement and said that his stroke looked far better than it did before.

But what about fellow NBA stars? Well, Stephen Curry is not giving Barkley any benefit of the doubt.

‘Hell no’: Steph Curry mocks Charles Barkley’s top-70 chances in celebrity golf tournament https://t.co/8zw1OzkJq1 pic.twitter.com/EPnmtgbNsH — For The Win (@ForTheWin) July 9, 2022

Odds for Charles Barkley to win the $600,000 American Century Championship set at a steep 7500/1

Okay maybe, steep is an understatement. It looks impossible at this point. You are more likely to see aliens this year than see Charles Barkley winning the tournament.

Charles Barkley at 7500/1 to win in Lake Tahoe! pic.twitter.com/3YlG1uUiQH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 30, 2022

Oshie leads, Curry 10th at American Century: T.J. Oshie made a 13-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to take the first-round lead Friday in the American Century Championship, where Steph Curry is 10th and Charles Barkley tied for 71st. https://t.co/fwkqcEtZ73 pic.twitter.com/nKpUMdJx0q — JPDAILYSPORTS (@JCPGATA) July 8, 2022

As things stand, Charles is currently sitting at 71st place. Will he crack the top 70? We hope so. Will he win the whole thing? Don’t bet on it. The biggest bet on Barkley winning is a whopping $10. We reckon he would be the only one betting on himself.

