“Michael Jordan and I are psychopaths about golf”: When Stephen Curry disclosed how the Bulls GOAT beat him for being a bigger golf buff

After spending time with Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup, Stephen Curry revealed how he was glad not to be a psychopath about golf alone.

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest players the NBA has witnessed. While Mike has transformed the sport with the unique approach he has for the game. Steph has single-handedly revolutionized how the three-point line is used in modern basketball.

Both these superstars have had stellar careers. And definitely have two of the most decorated resumes in the league. Between these two guards, they have 22 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 12 Scoring titles, 7 MVPs, and 9 titles.

Also Read: Richard Jefferson reveals how Cavs took advantage of silent whistle during 3-1 comeback

While both these legends hold several insane records between them, they even have a passion that is common between them – golf. We need not mention how important is golf to Curry and MJ. Both, in their pastime, spend numerous hours on the golf course.

Stephen Curry disclosed what he learned about Michael Jordan after spending time at the 2021 Ryder Cup

Back in September 2021, Chef Curry and His Airness were two of the 40,000 golf enthusiasts present at the Ryder Cup. The two even got together and spoke to each other about both sports.

Days later, during the 2021 Media Day, Curry went on to reveal how he was glad MJ was a psychopath about golf just like Wardell was. The Baby-Faced Assassin said:

“One, I’m not alone in being a psychopath about golf,” Curry said. “He might have me beat, for sure.”

Steph then went on to talk about Jordan’s famous competitive spirit.

“Just that competitive spirit never dies. The same killer instinct he had as a player and in business has translated into his presence around like a Ryder Cup team and the players and captains. That spirit that made him who he is while he was playing basketball permeates everything in life. That’s a cool kind of concept.

“He gives everything he does his all. He wants to win everything. It’s not just talk. It’s how he lives.”

Also Read: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr gives an update on Stephen Curry and his Splash Brother’s minutes for the remainder of the season

Well, we can’t see MJ and Steph lace up and face each other on the basketball court. However, the two should definitely give the fans a treat by battling it out on the 9-hole course.