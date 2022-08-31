“Stephen Curry has copied Michael Jordan again”: Warriors star explains how he led GSW to 4th title

Stephen Curry quotes the greatest player of all time on his approach towards his Warrior teammates

The Stephen Curry, and Michael Jordan comparisons are starting to get out of hand now.

First, you have this little moment during an insane night against the Wizards years ago.

Then there is this infamous interview moment soon after Damian Lillard saying Stephen Curry needs other good players around him to get good looks from beyond the arc.

Just in case you may not be aware, this is the post-match interview to the game Steph dropped 62 on Dame, his own career high.

On top of that, you have his award-winning pettiness that is matched by the one and only, you guessed it, Michael Jordan.

But to add to the fun, it doesn’t end there.

Recently, Stephen Curry released yet another quote to drive home just how similar he is to Michael Jordan. And it’s fair to say that this one will have Warriors fans raving left and right.

Stephen Curry says he doesn’t ask his teammates to do anything he doesn’t do himself

‘Practice what you preach’ is a very common phrase but somehow most people, in general, forget all about it. But, if there are two NBA players, past or present that are very much believers in this little golden rule, it is Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan.

Why do we say that? Well, take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Steph brought up a MJ quote from The Last Dance doc when asked about his own personal leadership style. “He(Michael Jordan) never asked anybody on his team or in the organization to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself.” 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/8IBNUDMEKA — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 31, 2022

Now the real question here is, does Stephen Curry have the same fear factor as Michael Jordan once did in the Bulls locker room? Or is he just one of the guys that’s really competitive?

Stephen Curry has copied Michael Jordan again 💀 https://t.co/oHkNenSufy — Spam (@warriors4ly) August 31, 2022

Either way, it is unmistakably that the NBA community would absolutely love a little expose on the topic.

It may be far too much to hope, but we’ll definitely be waiting for one.

