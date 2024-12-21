“Stephen Curry Has Had Some Issues With Both Knees”: NBA Analyst Concerned Warriors Star Has Underlying Injuries

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors currently hold a 14-12 record and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. To make matters worse, their franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry hasn’t looked like himself. In their 51-point blowout loss to the Grizzlies, Curry managed only 2 points. However, there’s speculation that there is a reason for his historically bad performance. NBA analyst Monte Poole brings to light a potential set of knee injuries that the four-time champion is possibly dealing with.

Poole made a guest appearance on the Willard and Dibs radio show on 95.7 The Game. He went on to reveal insight into underlying knee injuries that Curry is dealing with. He said,

“Steph has had some issues with both knees…He doesn’t even acknowledge his injuries. I have no doubt he’s playing through something… The eye test is telling me this isn’t the Steph who’s fully healthy.”

Poole’s comments come fresh off the heels of arguably Curry’s worst game of his career. In the Warriors’ blowout loss to the Grizzlies, Curry managed a meager two points. Additionally, he only attempted seven shots on the night. That is the lowest amount of shot attempts so far this season. However, Poole contends the reason for the lackluster performance is due to Curry’s lingering knee injuries.

Curry suffered bilateral patellofemoral pain against the Nets on November 25, 2024, which Poole is referring to. As a result, the 10-time All-Star didn’t play the following game against the Thunder. Although the team hasn’t announced that there is a problem, Poole suggests the eye test reveals otherwise.

Stephen Curry’s injury history this season

The Warriors star isn’t a stranger to injuries throughout his career. Unlike past seasons, he hasn’t suffered season-altering injuries but has missed time due to nagging injuries. As mentioned earlier, Curry has missed time due to a knee injury this season.

Furthermore, Curry has vocalized the discomfort he’s experiencing while playing through the knee pain. Following the Warriors 113-105 loss to the Suns on November 30, Curry spoke up about his nagging knee injuries.

“[It] has the potential [to be] like a nagging type thing if you don’t take care of it,” Curry said. “I’m not worried about it, not concerned about it at all. It’s just the deeper you get into your career, the more things pop up and you just got to figure it out.”

The Warriors have a 0% chance to compete for a championship if Curry isn’t healthy. Ensuring his health should be a top priority, but as the team continues to slide, their dependency on the 10-time All-NBA member is growing with each loss.