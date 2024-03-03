Stephen Curry Injury Report: Will the Warriors Star Suit Up Against the Celtics Tonight?

On Sunday, the resurgent Golden State Warriors will travel to TD Garden to battle the Boston Celtics. Since losing back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at the back end of January, the Warriors are 13-3. Despite their impeccable form, they are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings. But they have closed the gap to the fifth-placed New Orleans Pelicans to only three games.

With only 23 games left on their regular season schedule, the Warriors cannot afford any slip-ups if they want to avoid the play-in tournament. Beating the red-hot Celtics, who have won 10 games in a row, would be a massive coup for the Warriors. However, Dubs fans will not be happy to know that their superstar guard Stephen Curry has been added to the recent injury report.

According to the injury report, the veteran guard is ‘questionable’ for tonight’s game at TD Garden because of his left knee bursitis. On the other hand, their rookie sensation Brandin Podziemski is also ‘questionable’ due to his right knee inflammation. And Andrew Wiggins will miss the road trip because of personal reasons.

Golden State Warriors’ record without Steph Curry

Stephen Curry has played over 65 games only once in the last seven seasons. The veteran guard is sensational when he’s on the floor, but usually misses time due to injury.

However, Curry’s injury record has been squeaky clean this season. He has missed only three games this season. He has already played as many games as he did in the entirety of the 2022-23 regular season. The Warriors’ dependence on their veteran guard is highlighted by their record without him. They are 0-3 without Curry this season and have lost by an average margin of 11 points.

Given the history, the Warriors would need a miracle to beat the Celtics without Curry. However, Boston did lose to a LeBron James and Anthony Davis-less Lakers team, which was their last defeat. A win for the Warriors on Sunday is possible but isn’t looking plausible, if Curry doesn’t suit up.