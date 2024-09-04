Stephen Curry Is Ready for the West Challenge Heading Into 16th Season: “People Don’t Think We Can Keep the Pace”

After agreeing to the highest single-season salary in NBA history, Stephen Curry is primed for his 16th season. But with doubts looming over his team’s status in the Western Conference, Curry had a clear message for his fans – and doubters – during his interview with People magazine.

“I love the fact that people don’t think we can keep the pace with some of the other teams that they’re picking in the West… And I just love that challenge of stepping into a training camp and being able to create your own success — that gets me going,” the four-time NBA champion stated.

Though Curry Chef is using it as motivation, it’s not just the departure of Klay Thompson that has cast aspersions on the status of the Dubs. Draymond Green is older and slower now, Chris Paul left the team this off-season, and outside of Jonathan Kuminga, there isn’t a clear second option for Curry in Golden State.

At 36, it will require him to take on a higher offensive load. But Curry has taken that into account and talked about how the Olympics have put him in the right frame of mind to succeed.

“And obviously coming off of this Olympic experience, I’m trying to channel that energy all year.”

The energy he’s referring to isn’t just that of winning his first Olympic medal. It’s also the mentality he witnessed playing alongside the greats of his generation, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The two-time NBA MVP touched on how the three leading players for Team USA this year were 35 or older. For him, that was a testament to the mentality they possessed and the hard work they put in to remain effective this late in their careers.

Curry’s longevity was on full display last season as well, where despite losing a step or two in terms of speed, the Baby-Faced Assassin was able to dominate with his strength and conditioning. Now, the question is, if that will be enough for Golden State to succeed next season.

How are the Warriors set up for the 2024-25 NBA season?

Early this off-season, the Dubs were the centerpiece in the league’s first-ever 6-team transaction. They signed and traded Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, receiving Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in return.

Hield is expected to take up most of Thompson’s minutes as a catch-and-shoot threat alongside Curry. Anderson on the other hand, is likely to be a leader for the bench unit where his veteran experience and playmaking can create some reliable offense for the youngsters.

Speaking of the youth, high expectations will be placed on second year guard, Brandin Podziemski, who showed flashes of brilliance last season. The last, but most important piece alongside Curry, will be the high-flying Congolese forward, Jonathan Kuminga.

The 21-year-old took a big leap in his performance last season, and with Thompson gone as the second option, Steve Kerr likely wants Kuminga to fill that vacuum. Some expected him to be traded for a tried-and-tested All-Star by now, but it seems that the team is hedging their bets on his development.

But even with Kuminga taking another leap this season, the Dubs will need players like Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Podziemski to thrive in their roles in order to have a shot at contending in the West, where teams like Memphis, Houston, and New Orleans will be vying to push the Warriors out of the play-in.