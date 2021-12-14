“Thank God Stephen Curry didn’t become a Knicks player”: Dell Curry admits he wanted the Warriors superstar to be drafted by New York in 2009

In an interview with long-time NBA reporter and insider Marc Stein, Dell Curry admits he wanted his son Stephen Curry to fall to no. 8 in 2009.

If there’s one player who’s redefined the game in the past 10 years, it’s got to be Steph. This is a man who is usually the smallest or thereabouts among 10 behemoths on the NBA court.

Yet, 7-footers and 6-footers alike have a unique respect for the most skilled player in today’s game. You see, because Steph wasn’t blessed with Giannis’ length, Kevin Durant’s mobility or LeBron James’ genes, he had to work to bring his game to a level comparable to them.

For a 6’3″, 200-pound guard to be the most efficient high-volume scorer in league history truly is something else. But that’s what Steph has done – he’s made the insane look like the routine all through the Warriors’ run.

They currently stand at 22-5, atop the NBA standings through a third of the 2021-22 NBA season. As the return of the second Splash Brother beckons, the first is headed towards an incomparable landmark.

You might be living under a rock if you like basketball and you haven’t heard of Stephen Curry and the all-time made 3-pointer record that he’s poised to take from Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

Dell Curry admits he wanted Stephen Curry to be drafted by New York in 200

Over 12 years after the New York Knicks fell one draft spot short of the Stephster, Dell Curry heaves a sigh of relief. He does it with the realization that Steph couldn’t have gone to a better organization than Golden State.

Dell told then-Warriors head coach Don Nelson that he’d like his eldest son to end up someplace other than the Bay. However, according to the Hornets announcer, Don Nelson held firm.

Steph prepares to knock down the 2 threes he needs to go past Ray Allen tonight. The stage – Madison Square Garden – couldn’t be more appropriate for the league’s greatest pound-for-pound player ever. And arguably his crowning career achievement from a personal POV.

