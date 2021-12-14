Basketball

“Thank God Stephen Curry didn’t become a Knicks player”: Dell Curry admits he wanted the Warriors superstar to be drafted by New York in 2009

"Thank God Stephen Curry didn't become a Knicks player": Dell Curry admits he wanted the Warriors superstar to be drafted by New York in 200
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Will the Kings trade De'Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons?" Sixers fans are getting restless on social media as the Sixers are still on lookout to find a trade destination for the former Rookie of the Year
Next Article
"Michael Jordan gave me an opportunity to shine": Bubba Wallace thanks the Bulls legend ahead of the GOAT's Wheaties debut anniversary
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan gave me an opportunity to shine": Bubba Wallace thanks the Bulls legend ahead of the GOAT's Wheaties debut anniversary
“Michael Jordan gave me an opportunity to shine”: Bubba Wallace thanks the Bulls legend ahead of the GOAT’s Wheaties debut anniversary

Bubba Wallace thanked Michael Jordan for setting him, an African-American, up on 23XI Racing. MJ…