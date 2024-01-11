“Look More Like Patrick Mahomes”: Chet Holmgren’s Lamar Jackson Tweet Gets NBA Twitter All Hyped

Oklahoma City Thunder continue their wonderful season as they beat the Miami Heat 128:120. During the game, a pass by Chet Holmgren stole the show. During the play, the versatile Center got a defensive rebound which he, after taking a dribble, unloaded as an outlet pass with one hand. The ball fell in the safe hands of Cason Wallace, who lobbed it to Jalen Williams for a slam dunk.

The long pass looked just like a football throw, successfully landing in the hands of a receiver. After the game, Holmgren took to his X (formerly Twitter) and likened his passing skills to the throwing skills of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

This is a lofty comparison considering that Jackson was the NFL passing touchdowns leader in 2019 and is one of the finest and costliest two-way QBs in the league. However, an X user disagreed with this comparison, stating that Chet’s pass “Look more like [Patrick]Mahomes“.

Needless to say, it’s an honor for the rookie to be likened to greats like Patrick Mahomes, who is also the reigning league MVP and defending champion. As for Holmgren, presenting a strong case for his rookie of the year season, he is also following in the steps of greatness and may soon figure in various major NBA accolades.

Chet Holmgren is living up to the hype

As a #2 pick in the 2022 draft, expectations were sky-high for Chet Holmgren. He exploded during the 2022 Summer League and put everyone on notice. But in August 2022, Holmgren had a huge setback as he suffered a Lisfranc injury during a Pro-Am game and the 2022-23 season. Therefore, coming into the season, the lanky athlete was due for big returns.

And the returns have been indeed significant. He is tallying 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game, ranking third in the league. However, the Center just lost his number one Rookie of the Year ladder spot to Victor Wembanyama who missed out on the Rookie of the Month honor. Wemby and Chet have been toe-to-toe since the start of the season and this can simmer a long-term rivalry.

Despite winning December Rookie of the Month, the forward believed he hadn’t accomplished anything. When asked what he has proven thus far, he replied, “I haven’t proved sh*t. I’ve only played 30 games. Still got a long way to go.”

Holmgren’s drive is a source of optimism for many Thunder fans. Their squad is among the season’s top ones, and the Center has played a crucial role in it. He has all the markings of a future MVP and the league’s future is in safe hands, to say the least.