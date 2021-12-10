“Stephen Curry is the GOLDEN CHILD OF THE NBA!”: Analyst Kendrick Perkins explains the impact the Warriors’ superstar has on the game and audience alike

Warriors’ Stephen Curry gets high praise from Kendrick Perkins, gets crowned the Golden Child of the NBA, and more

The Golden State Warriors faced the Portland Trailblazers last night and emerged victorious. With this win, the Warriors move reclaim their league-best record, standing at 21-4. They now head on a 5-game road trip, starting with Philadelphia on Saturday.

It was a regular-season matchup between the Dubs and the Blazers. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were both not playing. However, the game had a lot more views than was expected. All because of a man named Stephen Curry.

Needing 15 3s to tie Ray Allen‘s record, or 16 to make it his own, many expected Steph to do so at home itself. It was a long ask, but frankly, if anyone could’ve done it, it was Curry himself. Unfortunately, Curry could just manage to knock down 6 3s, leaving him 10 shy of the record. He would possibly get it on this upcoming road trip.

Kendrick Perkins praises Stephen Curry, explains his impact on the audience

I’ve been saying it for years, Stephen Curry is the best entertainer in the NBA. It took the league a little while to catch up, but since his flurry in April, everyone is on the same page now. Last night was proof of the same.

Kendrick Perkins talked about it and shared how so many people, no matter where they were, or what they were doing, tuned in to see how the Chef was faring.

Watching the Golden State game last night made me realize that Steph Curry is the GOLDEN CHILD of the NBA!!! Carry the hell on… #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/kFcceC3VLl — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 9, 2021

As Perk pointed out when Russ was about to get to his milestone, there were people rooting for him, but many also questioned the same. This isn’t the case with Steph. Everyone is rooting for him to get to the inevitable sooner than later, and build on further.

Hopefully, Steph achieves the same against his brother Seth Curry in Philly.