“I’ve played Kevin Durant & Paul George, but LeBron James is the toughest player to guard”: Nuggets guard Davon Reed reveals his horrifying experience of defending The King

Denver Nuggets’ second-unit guard Davon Reed terms LeBron James as the “toughest player to guard” over the likes of Kevin Durant and Paul George.

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest athletes ever. Ever since Bron set foot as one of the most hyped rookies ever, he had an immediate impact for the Cavaliers and in no time, drew GOAT comparisons to the legend Michael Jordan.

Over the past 18 years, the King has achieved it all, building one of the greatest resumes ever. LBJ has 17 All-Stars appearances, 17 All-NBA selections, 4 NBA championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Final MVPs and will surely be enshrined in the Hall-Of-Fame once he decides to hang his boots. Oh, and he has a stunning career average of 27 points, 7.4 assists, 7.4 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

Virtually no defender has managed to completely restrict the King from going on a scoring rampage. In fact, most of the players he has played against/with, consider him as the most difficult matchup they faced in their careers.

Current Denver Nuggets’ second-unit guard Devon Reed is one of the many to find James an absolute menace to guard.

“LeBron James posted me up like 5 times in a row during my rookie year”: Davon Reed

On a recent “Beyond The Press” podcast appearance, Reed lauded the Lakers megastar. The 26-year-old Nugget’s reserve combo-guard termed LeBron as the “toughest player to guard”. Davon even reminisced the horrific experiences of guarding the 4-time MVP during his rookie season. The 6-foot-5 guard said:



“I’ve guarded KD, I’ve guarded Paul George. Easily has to be LeBron. My rookie year, in Cleveland. And Bron is my favorite player. And I’m ready for that rematch. But he posted me up like 5 times in a row, and it was either like a scoring error, and-1 like 4 or 5 times in a row. Just nothing I could do, he was just too strong, too quick. And it went fast, it was like a surreal moment, because that’s my favorite player. It wasn’t like I was giving him anything easy, but he definitely put me in my place. And I’m looking for that rematch.”

Even at the age of 36, almost two long decades into his career, Bron is still one of the, if not the best player in the world. Despite missing out several games due to numerous injuries, LBJ has been torching the league. In the 17 games Bron has suited up for the Purple & Gold this campaign, he has been averaging 26.1 points, 6.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.