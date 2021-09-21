“Russell Westbrook’s really gon average 40% with that jumper!”: Lakers superstar shows off brand new jumper ahead of his first season with LeBron James

Lakers star Russell Westbrook shows off his improved jumper ahead of his first season in Los Angeles

Old or not, the Lakers are certainly looking incredibly dangerous ahead of next season.

As many know, the franchise basically decided to hit the reset button on the whole thing. A brand-new supporting cast was brought in around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And of course, one Russell Westbrook was brought in to complete the franchise’s brand new big three.

Now, while the star-power of the big three is indeed magnanimous, neither of the three can really be called reliable shooters from beyond the arc, something that has caused quite the stir in the NBA community since the move was made official. And it seems the Brodie has noticed everything.

Recently, Westbrook put out a clip of himself working on his shooting. And we must say, there is something very different about his jumper.

Russell Westbrook shows subtle but massive changes in his shooting mechanics ahead of this upcoming season

Now, we did say that neither of the three is a reliable three-point shooter. However, don’t get it twisted. From what we’ve seen so far, the King and the Brow are still leagues above Westbrook in that category. And if he wants to get anywhere near them, he’ll frankly have to make some serious changes to his jumper.

And wouldn’t you know it, he indeed has. Take a look at the tweet below.

Russell Westbrook has been working on his 3-point shot 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/RuZT0ByJOW — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) September 20, 2021

Now, it may not quite seem like it at first glance, but there are indeed some serious changes here.

The energy transfer from his knees to the ball seems like a far more compact and smooth process, making his release that much quicker. He also isn’t jumping as much, even when compared to his training clips from previous years.

But, in our eyes, the biggest change, is how direct the jumper now feels. Before, it almost seemed like the player transferred far too much energy from his knees to the ball, threw it up, and hoped for the best.

Now though, just from his follow-through, you can tell there is a more deliberate attempt (for a lack of a better word), to get the ball through the hoop. There is also a more consistent arc to the shot.

With that shooting, man’s really gonna average 40% from down-town next year💀😂 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) September 21, 2021

We’re not saying Russell Westbrook is suddenly going to go average 40% from three. But these changes are most definitely interesting, and we can’t wait to see if they translate in an NBA game.

