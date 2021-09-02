“Stephen Curry is the highest paid NBA player for 5-years in a row”: The Warriors superstar beats the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook in earning the highest salary

3x NBA champion Stephen Curry emerges as the highest-paid NBA player for the 5th consecutive year.

Recently, Steph Curry signed a $215M 4-year extension with the Golden State Warriors, making him the only player in NBA history to sign back-to-back $200M+ contracts.

In July 2017, the former unanimous MVP had signed a 5-year $201M deal with the franchise, which was the richest contract ever before James Harden topped it with a $228M extension with the Rockets.

Warriors sign two-time MVP Stephen Curry to a contract extension: pic.twitter.com/snkTVjGndj — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 6, 2021

Before Curry, it was the late Kobe Bryant, who remained the highest-paid NBA player for 6-years. The Black Mamba earned over $161M in the last 6-years of his career.

According to a Reddit user, the Warriors superstar would be making $45M in 2022. Following Curry would be James Harden and John Wall, earning $44M each in 2022.

Breaking down Stephen Curry’s contracts over the years

After being crowned 2017 NBA champions, Curry signed a 5-year max contract with the Warriors worth $201M. The 2x scoring champion became the first NBA player to sign a $200M contract.

The deal would ensure Curry $36M in year one, followed by $38M in year two, $38M in year three, and $43M in year four before he signed another $200M contract extension with the team.

Curry’s recent deal with the Warriors has earned him a bank and ensured that he would be playing with the dubs for at least four more seasons. Thus earning an average salary of $53M before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

One cannot deny the fact that Curry deserves all the money he’s getting. The 2x MVP has revolutionized the game of basketball. A career 24.2 PPG on a 47.7% shooting from the field, 43.3% from the 3-point line, and 90.7% from the free-throw line.

There is no doubt that Curry is arguable the greatest shooter to ever play in the NBA. His resume speaks for itself.

Some of the other players who have been making a bank in the past few years are Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and James Harden. Westbrook had signed a 5-year $206M deal with OKC during the 2018-19 season, while Chris Paul recently signed a 4-year $120M deal with the Phoenix Suns.