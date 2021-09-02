Basketball

“Stephen Curry is the highest paid NBA player for 5-years in a row”: The Warriors superstar beats the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook in earning the highest salary

"Stephen Curry is the highest paid NBA player for 5-years in a row": The Warriors superstar beats the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook in earning the highest salary
Arjun Julka

Previous Article
"You really think they are going to listen to me?"– Max Verstappen claims he can't do anything to stop Orange Army from booing Lewis Hamilton
Next Article
"Peyton Manning faked me out and shuffled into the end zone": When HOF QB fooled DeMarcus Ware, scoring his famous rushing touchdown
Latest NBA News
“Did LaMelo Ball really get Ana Montana pregnant?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after 32-year-old Instagram model claims the Hornets ROTY to be the father of her unborn child
“Did LaMelo Ball really get Ana Montana pregnant?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after 32-year-old Instagram model claims the Hornets ROTY to be the father of her unborn child

Recently, an Instagram model, Ana Montana hinted that she was pregnant. The 32-year-old claimed that…