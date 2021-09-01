“Ben Simmons better have Stephen Curry’s jumpshot!”: Shaquille O’Neal mocks the 76ers star while discussing the likelihood of him staying in Philadelphia past this offseason

Shaquille O’Neal discusses his thoughts on Ben Simmons, and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers past this offseason

The Ben Simmons saga continues to haunt the Philadelphia 76ers. And frankly, at this point, we don’t think anybody really knows for sure what happens next.

As we all know, Philly fans had been growing frustrated with the point guard for years now, but still continued to support him. But, this all stopped as soon as the man shriveled more than a touched touch me not plant when it mattered most in the playoffs.

Since then, the franchise has decided to hold the player accountable for his actions. And in retaliation, Simmons decided to cut off all connections with them during this offseason.

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal was asked what he thinks about this whole situation. And surprisingly, his response was a lot nicer than what many of us would expect.

Let’s get into it.

Shaquille O’Neal believes there is no way Ben Simmons will be wearing a 76ers jersey next season

Well, we won’t lie. It doesn’t exactly take an expert to deem that likely anymore.

If the reports that have come out on the matter are accurate, the star has already asked to be traded. And while initially, he was looking to go to a team in California, now it seems he doesn’t mind going to Minnesota either.

The only hold-up here has been Philadelphia’s requirement for a return for the player is simply too high, with some sources even saying they are looking for a James Harden-esque return.

Due to this, some in the NBA community have been a bit fearful that the star may not be moving anywhere. However, the Big Diesel sees this situation very differently. Here is what he said to Complex on the matter.

“I say no. He (Ben Simmons) hasn’t had a lot of communication with them this summer. He hasn’t gotten any better over the last four years. If you don’t have communication with upstairs it’s not going to go well. Philly fans gave up on him, or are starting to give up on him. It’ll probably be good for him to go somewhere else. But I follow him and he’s been shooting that jumper on his page. So if he does come back his jumper better be Steph Curry’s.”

Yikes. A jumper better than Stephen Curry’s? Ben Simmons?

Jokes aside though, this does seem to be the logical conclusion to the situation. However, there are still variables needed to be worked out here.

So, will the 76ers be able to move on from Simmons? Or will we see him don a Philly jersey once again next year?

Only time will tell.

