“Stephen Curry is these young kids’ Michael Jordan”: Draymond Green explains how the Splash Brothers have had an MJ-like impact on the current generation of basketball

Draymond Green elucidates how Stephen Curry is the current generation’s Michael Jordan, in terms of having an impact on the game.

13 years into his career and Stephen Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter the sport of basketball has ever seen. This past month, not only did the Warriors leader surpass Ray Allen for the all-time 3-point record, but he also became the only player in history to knock down 3,000+ shots from beyond the arc.

With the way he uses the 3-point line, over the course of his eminent career, the 3-time champ has completely redefined the way modern basketball is played. Ever since Curry’s 2015 MVP season, the league has been tossing up more three-pointers than ever. Clearly, Steph has had quite an impact on today’s basketball, playing a huge role in making the sport more fast-paced than ever.

Draymond Green is one of many who believes Chef Curry has had a huge influence on the sport. In fact, the GSW DPOY went on to term SC30 this generations’ Michael Jordan, impact-wise.

“Little kids are shooting from like 40 feet out, that’s the Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson effect”: Draymond Green

On the recent appearance of UNINTERRUPTED’s “Throwing Bones”, Green spoke about how the Splash Brothers changed the game:

“I think the NBA is a very copycat league. You know what I’m saying? And so because it was viewed as us like… ‘Ah man, Steph Curry shoot the sh*t out the ball. Like, Klay Thompson shoot the sh*t out the ball. Do you see how they shooting the ball?’ People’s eyes is like, ‘oh you have to shoot threes in order to beat them’.

You know, and so the game copies that. And then you see these young kids come in and it’s like, Steph is like they MJ. You know, like everybody wanna shoot the long three. You walk in the gym and you see little kids, fu**ing slanging that thang from like 40 feet out. But that’s the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson effect.”

“You see these young kids come in and it’s like, Steph is like they MJ.”@Money23Green believes Steph and Klay have truly changed the game. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 16, 2022

Draymond isn’t the only one to make comparisons between the two legends. And comparing the icons, for their impact on the sport, wouldn’t be wrong at all. Back in the late 80s and 90s, everyone wanted to be Like Mike. Now, people around the world try their best to impersonate Steph, shooting the ball from way beyond the three-point arc.