Basketball

“We had Jordans growing up, my first shoe was a Vince Carter shoe”: Stephen Curry took 90s NBA fans on a nostalgic trip when talking about his first basketball shoes and Air Canada

"We had Jordans growing up, my first shoe was a Vince Carter shoe": Stephen Curry took 90s NBA fans on a nostalgic trip when talking about his first basketball shoes and Air Canada
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We had Jordans growing up, my first shoe was a Vince Carter shoe": Stephen Curry took 90s NBA fans on a nostalgic trip when talking about his first basketball shoes and Air Canada
“We had Jordans growing up, my first shoe was a Vince Carter shoe”: Stephen Curry took 90s NBA fans on a nostalgic trip when talking about his first basketball shoes and Air Canada

Stephen Curry was no different from other 90s kids, ogling Michael Jordan and Vince Carter…