Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the league – did he make the honour roll when he was in school?

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two Ohio students and two tremendous athletes. But honour roll students, they were not. They were not slackers either, with both ending up with respectable scores of 2.5 and 2.8. Given their involvement with basketball, and Bron being a double athlete, the grades make sense.

However, two players stand out: Javale McGee and Ben Simmons. While much is said about Javale being a class clown on the court, he was a nerd. A 4.5 GPA is nothing to scoff at, and in fact, one of the highest for a basketball player. And then there is Ben Simmons—with a mind-boggling 1.8.

1.8! You get 2 for just showing up to some classes. How do you fail to turn up to free grades? Ben Simmons, you truly are an enigma.

Athletes usually have a free ride during game days—some have a free ride in life. But before any aspiring athlete gets riled up, it’s not the case with all of you. There are a few bad eggs, and you know who they are. Do you have a Simmons in your midst?

Ben Simmons is no Stephen Curry – not on the court, and not in front of the books too

How does one end up at LSU with a 1.8 GPA? How does one end up with a 1.8 GPA and a millionaire? And how does one end up in the NBA with no jump shot? Look no further than Ben Simmons, a Savannah cat buyer from Australia, currently stealing a living on the Brooklyn Nets bench.

Simmons, at this rate, will have more minutes of Call of Duty than on a basketball floor. He was supposed to be a floor general; now he’s just basic. A 6’7″ human lamp post just drives around NY in a fancy Ferrari and street clothes, while paying multi-million dollar fines to Philly. But he doesn’t know how to calculate his fines because of his GPA.

He stole someone’s deserving seat in LSU, stole Donovan Mitchell’s RoTY, and is currently “stealing” millions from Jose Tsai. He should have hit the books harder to learn something in AP Calculus—and also some manners because his behaviour is atrocious.

Stephen Curry: Teach him some manners and also some history while you are at it.

