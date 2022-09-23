“Stephen Curry Is The Rarest Of Rare!”: Warriors’ GM Bob Myers Heaps Praises For The 2022 NBA Finals MVP

Warriors’ President of Basketball Operations and GM, Bob Myers, speaks to the media, talks about Stephen Curry and his leadership

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter ever to step foot on a basketball floor. If you still disagree with this statement, it is time you take a cold, hard look in the mirror and ask yourself where you are going wrong. The 6’2 point guard has time and again established his supremacy over all other possible candidates for this spot, and the race wasn’t even close.

However, to sum up Steph as just a shooter would be even worse. The 2x MVP is an offensive juggernaut and is the center of the Warriors’ offense. The entire team’s performance revolves around how Steph is doing on a particular day.

We’ve all heard that Draymond Green is the leader on the floor and he’s the heart and soul of the team. However, the entire temperament of the team revolves around Steph. Bob Myers spoke to the media yesterday, where he talked about Curry and his leadership.

Also Read: James Harden was disgusted by his singing skills after Stephen Curry hilariously made him listen to it in 2013

Stephen Curry receives praise from GM Bob Myers

Out of everyone on the current Warriors’ roster, there is only one player Bob Myers did not sign or draft, and that is Stephen Curry. Steph was drafted in 2009, and Myers came to the Dubs in April 2011. However, since then, things have only looked better and better for the Dubs.

Myers has constantly strived at getting a good roster around Steph, Draymond, and Klay Thompson and to maximize their chances at winning. Yesterday, he talked about how the three stars also play an important part in the recruiting process.

Bob Myers points out the different free-agent recruiting methods of Steph, Draymond and Klay 😂 pic.twitter.com/i9TQUqxzPP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 22, 2022

He also spoke about Steph and how his leadership style is different than anyone else’s.

“It’s the rarest of rare” – Bob Myers on Steph’s leadership pic.twitter.com/szprOPmJT1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 22, 2022

Also Read: Who Is Allison Feaster? Is She The Celtics Female Staffer Ime Udoka Cheated On Nia Long With?

Steph isn’t your typical leader, who needs to yell at his guys. His actions and poise lead the way, and the team follows.