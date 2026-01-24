Stephen Curry Likes Instagram Post Suggesting Warriors Should Trade Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors appear to be in a difficult situation. Two back-to-back losses don’t directly spell the end of the world, but Jimmy Butler, an integral piece to their machine, has suffered a torn ACL. With Stephen Curry’s window to win a fifth ring running out, it’s well and truly crunch time in the Bay. Difficult decisions could be made.

Should the Warriors trade Butler away? Tearing his ACL at 36 years old, it’s highly likely that he won’t be the same player ever again. So, rumors of the Warriors looking to ship him off have been all over the internet.

It’s sad for the Warriors organization to be in this situation in the first place. Butler was the Robin to Curry’s Batman. It was believed that Golden State was one adjustment trade away from being serious contenders. Now, it seems that Batman himself does not want an injured Robin hogging a spot on the roster.

In an Instagram post that reported the Warriors’ openness to trading Butler away, the first thing that caught the attention of many was the fact that Curry liked it. No. 30 may very well have removed his like after double-tapping accidentally, as we all often do, but the internet was quick to catch it.

Steph Curry caught liking an IG post suggesting the Warriors trade Jimmy Butler! pic.twitter.com/8bOTtvMyJ1 — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) January 24, 2026

Fans were surprised, not because trading Butler away doesn’t make sense (it does). But because it seems harsh on the man who brought “joy” back to Curry’s life after arriving from the Miami Heat last February. Even under the original post, many Warriors fans left comments showcasing how surprise. They couldn’t believe Curry would leave a like on an Instagram post like this one.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy has insisted that they haven’t placed Butler on the trade block. In a press conference, he noted that they expect him to return some time “in the next one year” and help Golden State again.

But at the end of the day, it’s business. And if Curry wants him gone and another superstar in his place, that’s what is going to happen.