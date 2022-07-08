Stephen Curry’s failure at $125,000 event hilariously mars Finals MVP and 4th NBA title

Stephen Curry is finally an NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still one title the Warriors still needs to add to his resume.

Curry’s achieved pretty much everything you could dream of having in an NBA career. He’s a four time champion, two time MVP, Finals MVP, and he’s the all time three point leader. Curry’s changed the game beyond measure.

The three point revolution exists because of Curry. His ability to hit a shot from anywhere on the court has forced teams to adapt and build around the three point line.

Centers need to be able to space the floor now, and that change is all because of Curry. His 402 threes in a season will never be beaten. There’s a reason he leads the NBA in threes all time, and he did it in record time too.

Steph Curry holding his awards from the 2022 season: Kobe Bryant ASG MVP

Magic Johnson WCF MVP

Bill Russell Finals MVP

Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy pic.twitter.com/IO7mEar5iY — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 20, 2022

Stephen Curry still has a title to win

Curry’s NBA success stories are well known, but there’s still one title that the Warriors star has yet to capture.

One of Curry’s biggest non-basketball hobbies is golfing, and he regularly competes in the American Century Championship in Edgewood, Lake Tahoe.

The championship is set to host a number of stars including Patrick Mahomes, Nick Jonas, Tony Romo, Alex Caruso, Pat McAfee, the WWE’s The Miz, Jake Owen, Derek Carr, Alex Smith, Charles Woodson, Josh Allen, Jay Bilas, Vince Carter, Miles Teller, Paige Spiranac, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young, Charles Barkley and Justin Timberlake.

Curry has competed in the championship nine times, but he’s still yet to win a single tournament. He’s placed as high as fourth in the tournament, and he placed ninth in 2021, but there’s more he can do.

The total purse available for the tournament is $600,000 including a $125,000 prize for first place, $60,000 for second place, and $35,000 for third. Curry will be hopeful to cash in on that massive first place prize. While Curry has a Finals MVP under his belt, people hilariously pointed out that he still hasn’t won the biggest title in the ACC.

“Finally an NBA Finals MVP and people still say he hasn’t won the big one the @ACChampionship.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lGAkkuNX1c — Kirsten Moran (@kirstenlizmoran) July 8, 2022

