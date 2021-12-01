“Stephen Curry operates in a lane of his own”: Ray Allen believes comparing Reggie Miller and himself to the Warriors superstar is sacrilege

Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball forever – so much so that the GOATs of his best skills all bow down to his brilliance.

It comes as no surprise that Ray Allen is a fan of the Warriors superstar. How could he not be? In a sport where making 4 shots out of 10 from the field is considered elite in the right circumstances, Curry averages that number from 30 feet out.

While the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan brought different innovations to the 2-guard position, Steph comes from the Allen Iverson branch of ‘undersized’ scoring point guards. By Rashad Philips’ classification, Curry is a hybrid guard.

Most elite shooters even in today’s game generate a ton of their looks through off-ball movement. Steph is the same, except his movement and his motor is better than even those specialists.

But what truly sets him apart is his ability to absolutely nail pull-up jumpshots from bonkers range. It shouldn’t be humanly possible to swish the kind of jump-shots Steph takes consistently. But he does all of his stuff seemingly Stephortlessly.

Every defender in the league faces a nightmare scenario while guarding the 6’3″ guard. On one hand, Steph has exceptional speed and can blow by most players with the right timing.

On the other, he also has the craziest offensive bag in the game. He’s able to contort and adjust his way to all sorts of bizarre and tough finishes, much like Kyrie Irving.

Ray Allen believes comparing Reggie Miller and himself to Stephen Curry is sacrilege

Ray Allen is one of the biggest believers in Stephen Curry and the Warriors dynasty. He’s been effusive in his praise for the only unanimous MVP in league history right off the bat.

The 2008 and 2013 NBA champion feels that Steph should always be put in a different stratosphere in any conversation about shooting and shooters.

“People have compared him to myself and to Reggie (Miller) and to other past shooters, great shooters, in the NBA. But he really . . . he really operates somewhat in a lane of his own.”

-Ray Allen on Stephen Curry — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 1, 2021

